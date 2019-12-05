LISA BENSON — Dec. 5 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Subscribe for 14¢ / day Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Lisa Benson Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save In Case You Missed It Letters To Editor LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Local TV? Opinion Keeping Love Alive: Ending 2019 in peace and harmony Syndicated SCOTT HOLLIFIELD: Santa makes a list, checks it twice for dangerous toys Opinion LISA BENSON — Dec. 5 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Weather closing and delays - Dec. 2 Sale of company opens new opportunities for Holliday family Gering Police release updated information in Chance Englebert investigation Blizzard conditions continue, no travel advised Missing Chadron woman found dead promotion Big Bucks Photo Contest promotion Readers' Choice 2019 promotion Fall Sports 2019 promotion College Bound July 2019 More Latest Local Offers A+ Tree Service This is the perfect time to get PAINTING Interior & Exterior FREE ESTIMATES Call Jeff 308-641-8373 Bill Zitterkopf, ICA United HealthCare -Medicare Plans- "Are you turning Contests & Events Pro Football Contest College Football Contest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.