LISA BENSON: Feb. 2 Feb 2, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Subscribe for 14¢ / day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lisa Benson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In Case You Missed It Columnists RICH MACKE: A nation without the Electoral College? Opinion LISA BENSON: Feb. 2 +2 Columnists JAKE ROBERTS: Marmota monax (say what?) Opinion Keepin' Love Alive: Just being there isn't enough × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Hemingford man killed in collision on Highway 385 Monday Man arrested in shooting waives extradition to Wyoming Bruce Eugene Engel, 68 Ernest ‘Ernie’ Judd Woman cited on charges after driving car through building promotion TV Week promotion Big Bucks Photo Contest promotion Readers' Choice 2019 promotion Fall Sports 2019 More Latest Local Offers Installing ceramic tile, stucco, drywall, texturing & painting. Kitchens, restrooms MC Family Dentistry Matthew J. Coon DDS Accepting New Patients PAINTING Interior & Exterior Commercial/Residential FREE ESTIMATES Call Jeff 308-641-8373 Contests & Events Pro Football Contest College Football Contest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.