LISA BENSON: Jan. 31 Jan 31, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Subscribe for 14¢ / day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lisa Benson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In Case You Missed It Representatives ADRIAN SMITH: The sanctity of life Representatives JOHN STINNER: Nebraska Legislature starts short session Syndicated STAR PARKER: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words Opinion LISA BENSON: Jan. 31 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Woman cited on charges after driving car through building Hemingford man killed in collision on Highway 385 Monday Scottsbluff woman hospitalized after being shot; one man arrested Man arrested in shooting waives extradition to Wyoming Bruce Eugene Engel, 68 promotion TV Week promotion Big Bucks Photo Contest promotion Readers' Choice 2019 promotion Fall Sports 2019 More Latest Local Offers For Your Home Repair Needs. Call (308) 207-5105. Installing ceramic tile, stucco, drywall, texturing & painting. Kitchens, restrooms Liz' Cleaning "We Clean it All!" Bonded & insured. 308-225-3027 Contests & Events Pro Football Contest College Football Contest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.