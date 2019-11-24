LISA BENSON: Nov. 24

...WINTER STORM WATCH MONDAY AND TUESDAY...
.POTENTIAL WINTER STORM IS ANTICIPATED TO BRING HEAVY ACCUMULATING
SNOWFALL TO THE AREA MONDAY AND TUESDAY.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO
11 INCHES POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...NEBRASKA PANHANDLE.
* WHEN...FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON.
* IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE HOLIDAY COMMUTERS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION.
&&
