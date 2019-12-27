LOOKING BACK: Gering City Band blowing in the new year

Weather Alert

...WEEKEND WINTER STORM TO IMPACT POST-HOLIDAY TRAVEL ACROSS THE HIGH PLAINS... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM MST SUNDAY WITH INITIAL PERIOD OF MIXED PRECIPITATION THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...WEST-CENTRAL NEBRASKA PANHANDLE INCLUDING CITIES OF ALLIANCE, SCOTTSBLUFF, AND BRIDGEPORT. * WHEN...FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM MST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL LIKELY IMPACT AREA TRAVELERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&