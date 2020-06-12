LOOKING BACK: Locals hear a voice on the wire

“One ringy dingy. Two ringy dingy … Is this the person to whom I am speaking?”
Her name was Ernestine, the snarky telephone operator. Actress and comic Lily Tomlin had great fun with that character on the late ‘60s television show “Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In.”
While the job of telephone operator has faded into the history books, their work represented one of the first modern conveniences for both the local area and the nation as a whole.
The telephone, established strictly as a commercial proposition, had been in operation around the nation for almost 12 years before the founding of Gering in 1887.
But that was about to change due to the efforts of a young entrepreneurial type originally from Texas — Fred H. Alexander.
Prior to Alexander’s arrival to the area, local communities were all trying to build telephone exchanges after the original Bell patents had expired in the 1890s. Unfortunately, many of these exchanges had no connection with surrounding areas.
In August 1902, the first telephone directory was printed by the Platte Valley Telephone Company, listing a total of 35 Gering subscribers and 42 from Scottsbluff.
The directory also listed the price of a phone call: 15 cents between Scottsbluff and Gering, and 25 cents to call Mitchell, Morrill, Bayard and Bridgeport. Of course, service was only available from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and on Sundays from 8-10 a.m. and 2-4 p.m.
On April 27, 1903, the Platte Valley Telephone Company was officially incorporated. Alexander was one of the original incorporators, along with E.H. Price, C.A. Morrill and O.W. Gardner, one of Gering’s founders.
By August of 1903, telephone service had been established from Sidney to Bridgeport, enabling communications on both sides of the North Platte River to the Union Pacific and Burlington main lines.
Later in 1903, a new line was put in between Gering and Harrisburg. The company also negotiated to purchase another exchange that extended service from Alliance to Guernsey, Wyoming.
Platte Valley Telephone saw more expansion in 1904. New red cedar posts were installed on the Guernsey line and service was connected with the Bell system in Cheyenne.
The company founders sold their properties to Eben Warner is 1919, who resold it to John Cook of Scottsbluff, He renamed the company the Platte Valley Telephone Corporation.
Cook made his own changes in the company when in 1927 they acquired the Wehn Telephone Company, which had lines from Bridgeport to Ogallala.
When Cook first assumed leadership in 1919, another employee came aboard who made his own mark on the business. And it was a big one.
Otto Fuerst had moved up to general manager in 1928, the same year Cook sold the company. Fuerst remained with the Platte Valley Telephone Corporation until his retirement in 1961 at the age of 79.
Two years before his retirement, Fuerst implemented the conversion to dial telephones in 1959. The new system, including new buildings in both Scottsbluff and Gering, carried a price tag of more than a million dollars.
The change represented the end of an era, as the familiar operator voice of “Number, please?” faded away like an echo down a canyon.
