As I mentioned in last week’s Looking Back, some of the area’s early history was researched and shared by George E. Mark. He was also one of the players in the community’s early history from the standpoint of how the newspapers came into existence.
Asa Butler Wood, who always went by A.B., came to Gering from Iowa in the spring of 1887 at the age of 21. Just a week after his arrival, he published his first edition of the Gering Courier.
He chose the newspaper’s name from where he was working as a reporter in 1883 — the Ottumwa Courier in Iowa.
Back then, newspapers would openly back one of the major political parties or a national movement.
Wood’s first local competition as a publisher in Gering was a newspaper called the Independent Union, which he called the “Onion.” It supported the case of the populists, which was then called the farmers alliance movement. It was short-lived in Gering when the publisher moved the operation to Cheyenne, Wyoming, where it folded.
Wood’s Gering Courier was a strong Republican newspaper. Because Scotts Bluff County’s early government was the same, Wood got much of the county’s legal business.
In 1891, the first democratic newspaper appeared in the form of the Nebraska Homestead. The founder was former schoolteacher William A. Hale. At the time, Wood wrote he referred to Hale as a “half-baked nincompoop” as a matter of professional courtesy.
That same year, a schoolteacher from Hebron, Nebraska arrived in Gering. His name was George E. Mark, who in his spare time worked for the Homestead, writing much of the news and many of the editorials.
In 1895, Hale sold the Homestead newspaper to the Wagner Brothers. It was less than a year before the paper changed ownership again — this time to George E. Mark.
Mark’s friends had convinced him to buy the Nebraska Homestead and turn it into a much-needed Democratic voice for the presidential candidacy of William Jennings Bryan.
He soon discovered that Wood’s Courier had contacts with Scotts Bluff County officials for most of the county’s printing business. So it wasn’t likely Mark’s Nebraska Homestead would get any of it.
A few years later, the Burlington Railroad extended its line west of Gering to where a new town sprang up. It was called Mitchell.
So in 1901, Mark packed up the Homestead newspaper and moved west. As part of the new location, he renamed the newspaper the Mitchell Index.
One of Mark’s first battles was over the saloon business, which was thriving in Mitchell. Supporters even tried to convince locals businesses to drop the Index as an advertising choice.
Over time, Mark’s ideas prevailed and the town council started to deny new saloons a license to operate.
While the saloon issue was still brewing, Mark got his own first competitor in Mitchell. P.J Barron, who had worked for A.B. Wood, opened his own newspaper — the Mitchell Star.
Residents of Mitchell assumed Barron’s newspaper would be more pro-saloon. But soon after the first edition was published, the printing press broke down.
Barron went to the Index for help in getting out future editions of his paper. And over the next two years Mark and Barron became good friends as the Star was printed in the Index plant.
Barron, who later became a district judge, eventually moved the Mitchell Star to Scottsbluff. It was sold to A.B. Wood and his partner, H.J. Wisner and they merged it into their newspaper, the Scottsbluff Herald.
Wood may have had a testy relationship with some competitors, but he was one of Mark’s friends. Upon Mark’s death, he wrote: “He had a highly honorable career and he was an influence for good to the end. Although for a brief period competitors, George Mark and the writer were always warm friends, a sentiment which existed through all the years after he left Gering and located at Mitchell.”
The Mitchell Index, under a number of different owners, continued to publish as the town’s weekly newspaper until the last edition on June 29, 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.