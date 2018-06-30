There’s a school photo of a goofy looking fifth-grade girl wearing a pink sweatshirt featuring newspapers on the front.
Like most other kids, I had ideas of what I wanted to become when I grew up. At one point, it was nursing, but I’ll leave that to my sister since I practically faint at the sight of blood. Then, I wanted to become a movie director, but I probably would pull my hair out dealing with certain actors. I’m still thinking that’s how Ron Howard lost his hair.
It was around fifth grade when I finally settled on journalism. To be honest, I have no idea why. It was like the hand of God pointed down at me and said, “Thou shalt get into the newspaper business.”
OK, so that’s not how it happened, but to this day, I really don’t know what directed my interest toward newspapers. From that time forward, I knew what I was going to become — a rich and famous journalist like Barbara Walters or Diane Sawyer.
OK, yet again, that’s not what quite happened. I won’t be working for The Washington Post anytime soon and my face won’t grace any news channels, but I’m still doing what I’ve worked most of my life toward.
I did always enjoy writing and, along with art classes, English was my next best subject. In middle school, I would scribble any silly little story my preteen mind could come up with.
In high school I was involved with the student newspaper and I took a journalism class with Mr. Terry Pitkin. From there, I decided to go on to college to major in not only print journalism, but also broadcast journalism.
I started working as a reporter and photographer for the Star-Herald a week after I graduated from college. Although I didn’t care for hard news — such as car accidents, robberies, etc. — I loved writing feature stories. I enjoyed talking to people and putting their stories in print, whether it was about a dollhouse decorated for Christmas or an archaeological dig at Fort Mitchell.
I admit, my favorite time in the newspaper business was working as the arts and entertainment editor at The Daily Nonpareil in Council Bluffs, Iowa. I’ve talked to several celebrities and I will never forget Kevin Pollak’s story about his mother flirting with Jack Nicholson during the filming of “A Few Good Men.” I will always carry with me the opportunity to joke with Joe Piscopo or hearing Bo Diddley’s grandchildren playing in the background as I interviewed him about his upcoming show. I love being able to joke about being a part of the “Seven Degrees of Kevin Bacon” after having interviewed his brother, Michael.
Journalism has not only afforded me the opportunity to tell other people’s stories, it also allowed me to meet some of my best friends. I keep in touch with friends who were also studying journalism in college, and I still hang out with friends I worked with through the Star-Herald. These are people I will carry with me for the rest of my life and I met them only because of the path I chose to take.
Although I am no longer reporting, I still get to use my creative side on a daily basis. For a few years, I designed ads for the paper and today I am a copy editor/page designer. I guess you can say I’m a jack of all trades.
Looking back at that photo of the goofy looking girl wearing a pink sweatshirt featuring newspapers on the front, I can’t help but think maybe God led me right where I’m supposed to be.
Go to https://www.starherald.com/joinourstory/ and Join Our Story by telling us why local media matters to you.