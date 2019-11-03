Is Facebook a friend or a foe?
Probably an easy question for most to answer — of course it’s both!
Facebook can be a great way for families and friends to stay connected. Follow the lives of our loved ones that we are unable to see regularly. Find and reconnect with friends of our past. Facebook does add value to businesses as they are now able to reach new potential customers, and it is a place where individuals can connect for the greater good.
Unfortunately, it has also become the place where hate is spread freely. Users don’t have to look someone in the eye or be face-to-face with them when they are upset or mad about something. Many just get on Facebook, spreading rumors and hate.
But what’s interesting is the timeline and direct correlation of the start-up of Facebook and the divisiveness of our country.
Facebook came into existence in 2004, making them 19 years old today. It was a slow process the first couple years but in 2006, Facebook began to push older versions of social media sites, such as MySpace, to the side ultimately becoming the largest social media company in the world.
In 2006, our nation was in the final two years of former President George W. Bush’s second term. In 2008, the battle for president between Democratic candidate Barack Obama and Republican candidate John McCain saw Obama winning hugely after using a very direct campaign strategy that included Facebook data. Obama was lauded by the media as being a genius for tapping into this potential.
Twitter was created in 2006, but it wasn’t until the 2012 elections between President Obama and Republican nominee Mitt Romney that is was also used in the political sphere.
Although Romney was not blown out in 2012, the outcome was the same. The Obama team perfected how social media works in a political environment — yep, they got it. They understood that the real power of social media is not in the number of posts or tweets, but in user engagement, which is measured by content. Ultimately, the Obama team logged twice as many Facebook likes and nearly 20 times as many re-tweets than Romney, which extended Obama’s reach far beyond Romney’s. Thus winning the election.
Yes, the Obama/Romney election was aggressive on both sides, much more than the 2008 race, but it was nothing compared to what happened in 2016, which was the starting point for where we are today.
2016 was a game changer. While Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee, and now president, Donald Trump were lashing out at each other during each debate, the voting pool took to social media sites, creating much of the political discourse we continue to see today. Why wouldn’t they, if professionals and politicians across the country were doing the same?
I can’t remember a time prior where hatred was as openly shown toward fellow Americans as it is now. All citizens simply want the same thing, to have a better country, but we attack those we disagree with, don’t understand or just for spite.
Before social media, Democrats were Democrats and Republicans were Republicans and we as citizens across our nation would head to the polls basing our vote on what we learned on TV, radio and newspapers. We’ve always been divided that way. Facebook has allowed us to take it to a much different level.
I laugh, sometimes thinking of this, but just imagine if social media was around when President John F. Kennedy was allegedly having an affair with Marilyn Monroe, President Nixon and the Watergate scandal, President Clinton and Monica Lewinski in the Oval Office or President Roosevelt and Lucy Mercer, his wife’s social secretary, and their long-term affair. These were all great men that did great things as president of the United States, but all did stupid things, too.
Over the past 19 years we have seen three very different presidents lead our country.
Some citizens loved President George W. Bush. Others did not.
Some citizens loved President Barack Obama. Others did not.
Some citizens love President Trump. Others do not.
Through the 19-year life of Facebook, and three presidents, our nation has steadily become more divided than it was even since 1861-1880 during the Civil War. In 1861, at the start of the Civil War, the U.S. population was 31,443,321. Today the U.S. population is approximately 329,520,144.
One in three U.S. citizens use social media today. That would be 109,840,048 social media users who are potentially a part of our growing divisiveness today. What’s crazy is that is more than three times the U.S. population during the Civil War.
Facebook and the rest of those social media sites are not going anywhere. They have changed our lives forever and not necessarily for the better. How it’s used is up to us. Please feel free to share your thoughts.
