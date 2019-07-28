The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution states: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
It’s pretty self-explanatory. Written and submitted to the states on Sept. 25, 1789, the First Amendment was adopted into law on Dec. 15, 1791.
I’m pretty certain our founding fathers had no idea how it would be tested more than 200 years later across social media.
Social media has become the place where many of us use it to keep in contact with family and friends, share pictures and simply enjoy it. Others use it as a tool to share inaccurate information, attack others and even make threats of bodily harm.
Although we are free to say what we want, we are not allowed to express opinions that align themselves with hate speech. Such as offending or threatening groups based on race, color, religion, national orientation or disability. But yet we see posts like these daily across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media sites.
This January, in a ruling that concerned many social media companies that struggle daily to find a balance between free speech and maintaining members, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against a Manhattan-based nonprofit tasked with operating public access channels in the area,
The organization had disciplined two producers after a film led to complaints. The producers argued the disciplinary action was a violation of their First Amendment rights.
The 5-4 decision, written and shared by U.S. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, ruled that the First Amendment constraints didn’t apply to nonprofits, which they considered a private entity. Providing a forum for speech wasn’t enough to become a government actor.
Justices that opposed the decision argued that the terms under which the nonprofit ran the public access channels ultimately bound them to the First Amendment.
This decision is interesting as the ruling questions whether social media companies, which generate billions of dollars annually, can be described as a private entity as well. Thus opening them to be penalized or sued by private individuals that have been publicly attacked by users using their company as a conduit for poor decisions.
This fear, could potentially force social media companies to tighten or impose new constraints on users, thus minimizing the once complete open forum users enjoy today.
For example, we have all heard stories of individuals who posted items of poor taste on their social media page. Maybe it was a harsh attack on the government, a degrading post against their boss or even a drunken picture of themselves. A couple days later the employer that this individual works for calls the individual to the main office and terminates them for improperly representing the business.
It can and has happened. This scenario changes the “free speech” discussion all together. Basically, yes, there are limits. But can social media companies be held accountable?
In March of 2019, the congressional Research Service for legislative debate, published “Free Speech and the Regulation of Social Media Content.”
In it, one Federal Appellate court noted, “Entities that serve as conduits for speech produced by others” may “receive First Amendment protection” if they “engage in editorial discretion” when “selecting which speech to transmit.” On the other hand, the court said, such an entity might not be “a First Amendment speaker” if it indiscriminately and neutrally transmits “any and all users’ speech.”
So to answer the original question, “Is social media covered under the First Amendment”? Well, nobody seems to have a clue.
Having worked in media for close to 35 years, the First Amendment is crucial to keeping citizens informed, especially when it comes to government oversight. But free speech and or free press are not just a media freedom. It’s a freedom granted to us all. But it’s a freedom that can be taken too far, too often.
I would love to hear your thoughts on the topic.