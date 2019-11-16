In this great news industry that I have chosen to be a part of my entire adult life, it has granted me great opportunity to not only be successful in life, but to also be successful in making great friendships.
Throughout my 35-year career I’ve worked for 10 different companies through seven different newspapers. And I’ve had the honor of working side by side with some awesome people. I’ve been lucky to have many of those become lifelong friends, whether I knew them for 25 years or just 5 months.
Since moving to Scottsbluff to take the role of publisher just 5 months ago, the same has happened here. Each member of the management team and staff has found a special place in my heart. They are all, fantastic folks to work side by side with.
But this week, on Nov. 21, we say goodbye to one of the best. When opportunity calls, sometimes you just have to go, and that we all understand. But it’s the person, the fun and the good times each day that we will miss.
Star-Herald Advertising Director Doug Southard has resigned from his position to take on a role with the local radio station after their publicly announced recent acquisition of another radio company.
Doug has spent the last 25 years leading the advertising department on the Star-Herald. He has a great reputation across the community and company as a strong, fair leader.
The Star-Herald went through some difficult times over the past couple years, with much changeover in staff and leadership. And I truly believe without Doug, things could have gone very bad for the Star-Herald.
Doug is relentless in his work ethics. He shows up to the office around 6 every morning and rarely leaves before 5 p.m. Truly an inspiration to those he works closely with. I’ve joked with him, that I would put a timed lock on his office door, set for 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., just to get him out of the building once in a while.
He likes to have fun at work, making the overall office vibe easy going, but holding his team accountable when needed. He is beyond fair to say the least, and a great part of the management team.
Many members of our team today have worked with Doug much longer than I have, some more than 20 years. During those years strong bonds have been formed. And I have to say, even though I’ve only been here a little over 5 months, Doug and I have formed a strong bond as well. We have definitely become great friends in a very short amount of time.
In this industry, faces do change, some more frequently than others.
And some, like Doug, will be greatly missed on a daily basis. But the greatest part, even though he won’t be in the office after the 21st, he will still remain a great friend to us all. And that is more important than anything.
Thank you Doug Southard for all that you have done for us as a co-worker, leader and friend. Good luck with your new position, my friend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.