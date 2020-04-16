Weather Alert

...A DEVELOPING WINTER WEATHER STORM WILL BRING SIGNIFICANT ACCUMULATING SNOW TO MOST OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND PORTIONS OF WESTERN NEBRASKA THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 10 INCHES. NORTHEAST WINDS UP TO 35 MPH WILL CREATE AREAS OF DRIFTING SNOW AND SOME BLOWING SNOW. * WHERE...SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TO INCLUDE SCOTTSBLUFF, KIMBALL, SIDNEY. SOUTHEAST WYOMING PLAINS TO INCLUDE CHEYENNE, TORRINGTON AND WHEATLAND. LOWER ELEVATIONS WEST OF THE LARAMIE RANGE TO INCLUDE MUDDY GAP, RAWLINS, AND ELK MOUNTAIN. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. PLAN ON TRAVEL DELAYS AND SNOW COVERED ROADS. STRONG WINDS CREATING DRIFTING SNOW AND POOR VISIBILITY AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&