Football practice will begin Thursday, Aug. 15 for both 7th and 8th grade teams on the practice field west of Gering Junior High from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Athletes should be on the field in athletic shorts and T-shirts no later than 3:30 p.m. All athletes must have a physical before participating in practice Aug. 15. Practice rules, schedules, and paperwork will be given out after the first practice from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
A parent meeting will take place after practice at a later date to be announced. If you would like more information, you can contact Coach Steve Land at 308-641-1149. Equipment will be checked out on Aug. 19 for 8th grade and Aug. 20 for 7th grade at 5:30 p.m. Again, get your physical turned in to coaches before the first practice.