TIM CAMPBELL: Oct. 19

...WIDESPREAD STRONG WINDS EXPECTED ACROSS MUCH OF SOUTHEAST
WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FROM LATE TONIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM MDT
SUNDAY...
* TIMING...3 AM SUNDAY THROUGH 6 PM MDT SUNDAY. THE STRONGEST
WINDS WILL OCCUR BETWEEN 9 AM AND 5 PM MDT ACROSS THE REST OF
THE AREA.
* WINDS...NORTHWEST 35 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS 65 TO 70 MPH.
* IMPACTS...MAINLY TO TRANSPORTATION. THERE IS A HIGH RISK FOR
BLOW OVERS TO LIGHT WEIGHT AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES,
INCLUDING CAMPING TRAILERS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED
OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH OR GUSTS
OF 58 MPH OR MORE CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE.
&&
