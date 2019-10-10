TIM CAMPBELL: Oct. 10

Weather Alert

...EARLY SEASON WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT WITH SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS AND VERY COLD TEMPERATURES... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. WINDS MAY GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...BAYARD, BRIDGEPORT, GERING, KIMBALL AND SCOTTSBLUFF. * WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&