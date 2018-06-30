Martin Niemöller (1892–1984) was a prominent Protestant pastor who emerged as an outspoken public foe of Adolf Hitler and spent the last seven years of Nazi rule in concentration camps.
Niemöller is perhaps best remembered for the quotation: “First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”
The novel “The Women in the Castle” by Jessica Shattuck is a personification of Niemöller’s quote, inspiring a lively discussion at the Alliance Library’s book club this week. One new member of the club was a teenager during Hitler’s war of terror and remembers her family openly discussing what was happening. Some of the news they received was about the extermination of Jews, but it was difficult for her to comprehend at that age and distance.
In the book, Shattuck looks at the period between Hitler’s rise to power and his death from the perspective of three German women — an aristocrat, a naïve young woman married to a member of the resistance and a former Nazi convert hiding as the widow of another resistor. Only the aristocratic woman was aware from the beginning, Hitler was a hideous person. She supported her husband and his group’s failed assassination of the charismatic, but dangerous demagogue. Later, she took in the other two women and they lived in abject poverty and fear in the ruins of her abandoned castle with their children until the country was freed by allied forces.
Historical fiction is my favorite genre and social justice is my passion, so I was anxious to share this novelized version of the terror defined by one man and his blind followers. Much of the discussion Tuesday was around parallels between the time of the Holocaust, World War I, World War II and today’s events, including recent wars, genocide, oppression and other tragedies. The involvement of America and her soldiers were an important part of the discussion, even as they are today.
The transition of German immigrants, as they filtered into America after the war, was another hot topic as immigration is so much in the forefront of our minds and the national news today. Shattuck writes, in the voice of the first woman, “Hitler was a lunatic, a leader whose lowbrow appeal to people’s most selfish, self-pitying emotions and ignorance was an embarrassment for their country. They had watched him make a masterwork of scapegoating Jews for Germany’s fall from power.”
The third woman, an early Nazi supporter, learned too late of the Holocaust’s existence. Of her awareness later, Shattuck writes, “What cowards these supposed über-Nazis are, avoiding the front and hiding behind bureaucratic responsibilities. As if placing those poor, terrified souls in the path of the Russians will change anything. “
And lastly, the aristocrat again, “Like the German soul, aiming for heaven, but stooped toward hell.”
In the end, the castle setting becomes a central figure in the dissolution of the women’s bonds and their reunification, a wondrous example of history and setting coming full circle.
Like many books I’ve read recently, I had a hard time getting started with “The Women in the Castle.” But the purpose of a book club, besides the cookies and camaraderie, is learning to stretch and read books that might normally fall outside your bailiwick. The beauty of Shattuck’s language and the depths of the plot turns made this book worth sticking it out until the beautiful, bittersweet end.
“The Women in the Castle” has received 4.5 of five stars on Amazon and four stars on goodreads, but I’m beginning to believe the two book giants are owned by the same company. I’d encourage you to borrow the book from your local library, purchase it from your local bookstore or download a digital copy today from Overdrive or Kindle’s library.
July’s selection is “The Glass Castle” by Jeanette Walls, a New York Times best-selling memoir of Walls’ own childhood in a deeply dysfunctional family.