Past Citizen of the Year winners
2018 — Matt Palomo
2017 — Kent Greenwalt
2016 — Howard Olsen
2015 — Becky Horne & Brenda Leisy
2014 — Kenny & Misty Stauffer
2013 — John Brehm
2012 — Roger Frank
2011 — Bev Russell
2010 — Randy Meininger
2009 — Nancy Haney
2008 — Judy Chaloupka
2007 — Gordon Schaub
2006 — Dennis Strauch
2005 — Owen Palm
2004 — Willa Kosman
2003 — John Harms
2002 — Gordon Schaub
2001 — Dave Hergert
2000 — Louise Kent & Nora Porupsky
1999 — Starr Lehl
1998 — Rita Stinner
1997 — Charles Hibberd
1996 — John Harms
1995 — Joyce Hillman
1994 — John Massey
1993 — Irv Rushall
1992 — Joann Kryal
1991 — Hod Kosman
1990 — Don Overman
