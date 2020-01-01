Past Citizen of the Year winners

2018 — Matt Palomo

2017 — Kent Greenwalt

2016 — Howard Olsen

2015 — Becky Horne & Brenda Leisy

2014 — Kenny & Misty Stauffer

2013 — John Brehm

2012 — Roger Frank

2011 — Bev Russell

2010 — Randy Meininger

2009 — Nancy Haney

2008 — Judy Chaloupka

2007 — Gordon Schaub

2006 — Dennis Strauch

2005 — Owen Palm

2004 — Willa Kosman

2003 — John Harms

2002 — Gordon Schaub

2001 — Dave Hergert

2000 — Louise Kent & Nora Porupsky

1999 — Starr Lehl

1998 — Rita Stinner

1997 — Charles Hibberd

1996 — John Harms

1995 — Joyce Hillman

1994 — John Massey

1993 — Irv Rushall

1992 — Joann Kryal

1991 — Hod Kosman

1990 — Don Overman

