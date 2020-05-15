23 Club ready to play ball

After Gov. Pete Ricketts cleared baseball and softball to begin practicing on June 1, the 23 Club began taking registrations again.
The league has added more than 30 local youth since directed health measures were relaxed. 23 Club President Geoff Nemnich is hoping to add more.
“I thought (registrations) would flood in. ... We’re open to boys ages four to fifteen,” Nemnich said. “They can be from anywhere in the Panhandle. We want to give kids a chance to play this summer.”
Nemnich said he realizes that not everybody may be ready to let their kids play baseball.
“People may be cautious or weary to get back out there,” he said. “Not everybody is going to feel safe putting their kids out their in the dugout with other kids in a confined space.”
The 23 Club will get its full schedules of games in, even with the late start, Nemnich said.
“Our field renovation isn’t starting until August,” he said. “We’ll have a full two-month season including practice like we would in a normal year.”
Normally, the league runs from May to July, so baseball doesn’t interfere with family summer vacation plans.
“We don’t like dragging (the season) out like that, but we’re in a unique situation,” Nemnich said.
With the pandemic dragging on, Nemnic said it will be just like any other year.
“It’s looking like it will be baseball as normal,” he said. “There will be some changes (because of the directed health measures), but it’s going to be as normal as possible.”
The 23 Club will open its season with the annual Father’s Day Tournament, Nemnich said.
“It will bring in lots of out-of-town teams,” he said. “Hotels and restaurants have been hit hard (because of the directed health measures). Maybe it will give them a great economic boost.”
At the conclusion of the season, the 23 Club complex will be completely renovated. Details are close to being finalized.
“We’re going through small technical stuff making sure everything is lined up,” Nemnich said. “We hoping to finish construction contracts over the next month.”
Nemnich said the complex won’t be recognizable once the renovations are finished.
“They’re bulldozing everything down,” he said “The fields will stay.”
The main concession building will be bigger including bigger restrooms that are handicapped accessible. New cement bleachers will be installed and will be covered to shield fans from the weather, Nemnich said. They will also be adding a five-lane batting cage complex, and playground with a picnic area.
Registration for the 23 Club is open until May 22. Registration is done online at 23club.com to make it simpler, Nemnich said.
