A salute to the Scottsbluff Bearcats' football season

...AREAS OF FREEZING FOG CONTINUE INTO FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
...VERY STRONG WINDS LIKELY ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA THIS
WEEKEND...
...PERIODS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW ALSO POSSIBLE...
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
5 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 35 TO 50 MPH WITH GUSTS 65 TO 75 MPH
POSSIBLE. SNOW SHOWERS MAY COMBINE WITH EXISTING SNOW PACK TO
PRODUCE AREAS OF CONSIDERABLE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE SOUTHERN
NEBRASKA PANHANDLE.
* WHEN...6 PM MST FRIDAY UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY.
* IMPACTS...MAINLY TO TRANSPORTATION. STRONG CROSS WINDS WILL
ENHANCE THE RISK FOR BLOW OVERS OF LIGHT WEIGHT AND HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLES, INCLUDING CAMPING TRAILERS. AREAS OF BLOWING
AND DRIFTING SNOW MAY RESULT IN PERIODS OF SIGNIFICANTLY
REDUCED VISIBILITIES AND SHEETING OF ICE ON ROADWAYS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND
TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF
YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF
YOU MUST DRIVE.
&&
1 of 2
Scottsbluff’s Sabastian Harsh celebrates after scoring the second of his five touchdowns against Norris in the Class B playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8 at Bearcat Stadium.
The Scottsbluff Bearcats football team gave us plenty of highlights throughout the season. Below is a game-by-game recap of the Bearcats outstanding season.
Game 1
Scottsbluff downs North Platte 42-21 in season opener
Following two lightning delays that totaled over two hours, the Bearcats outscored visiting North Platte 21-0 in the second half to pull away for a 42-21 victory on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium.
Game 2
Scottsbluff rolls over Hastings in early state-rated showdown
In what many anticipated would be a tight matchup between two state-rated Class B high school football teams ended up being a one-sided affair in favor of the second-ranked Scottsbluff Bearcats. After spotting ninth-ranked Hastings a 6-0 lead early in the first quarter, Scottsbluff reeled off the next 35 points in a row en route to recording a dominating 41-12 road victory.
1 of 13
Scottsbluff’s Jacob Krul runs during a football game against North Platte on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium.
Scottsbluff’s Jacob Krul runs during a football game against North Platte on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium.
DAVE BRUNZ/Star-Herald
Scottsbluff quarterback Sabastian Harsh passes against coverage from Hastings’ Laif Hultine during their game Friday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
AMY ROH/BH News Service
A Scottsbluff defender tackles Northwest’s Tyler Hageman during a football game on Friday night in Grand Island.
ELLIS COLLINS/BH News Service
Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall talks to his team during their game against Sterling, Colorado.
DAVE BRUNZ/Star-Herald
Scottsbluff quarterback Sabastian Harsh (4) hurdles Gering’s Eli Thompson. Also pictured blocking for Scottsbluff is Trayton Travnicek (68). The Bearcats earned a 42-7 win.
DAVE BRUNZ/Star-Herald
Scottsbluff’s Caleb Walker runs the ball during a football game on Friday night in Sidney.
JEREMY WOZNICK/Star-Herald
Scottsbluff’s Luke Rohrer attempts to block a pass attempt by Lexington’s quarterback.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
Scottsbluff’s Jasiya DeOllos takes the ball upfield with Terrance Mokeac blocking for him.
Scottsbluff’s Jacob Krul looks for a hole in the Alliance defense earlier in the season. No photo was available from this game.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
Scottsbluff’s Jasiyah DeOllos puts the hit on Alliance quarterback Trevor DuBray during their first round game in the Class B playoffs at Bearcat Stadium.
Scottsbluff’s Sabastian Harsh celebrates after scoring the second of his five touchdowns against Norris in the Class B playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8 at Bearcat Stadium.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
Scottsbluff’s Caleb Walker looks for yardage after breaking a tackle from Omaha Roncalli’s T.J. Hamilton at Roncalli for a Class B semifinal state football game on Friday, November 15, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/BH News Service
Scottsbluff’s Sabastian Harsh reacts after scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown against Omaha Skutt in the Class B championship game on Monday, Nov. 25
MORGAN WALLACE/Star-Herald
Game 3
Scottsbluff escapes Northwest’s upset bid to stay unbeaten Facing real adversity for the first time this season, the Scottsbluff High School football team didn’t flinch in a Class B state-rated showdown with Grand Island Northwest. The Bearcats overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to escape with an 18-13 win over the seventh-ranked Vikings.
Game 4
Bearcats roll over Sterling to stay unbeaten Sabastian Harsh finished with 140 yards on the ground and 150 through the air with four touchdowns to lead the Class B No. 2 (Omaha World-Herald) Scottsbluff football team to a 36-13 win over Sterling, Colorado. Krul also passed the century mark in rushing, toting the ball 17 times for 124 yards rushing.
Game 5
Scottsbluff tops Gering to remain undefeated Jacob Krul rushed for 2 yards and the Class B No. 2 (Omaha World-Herald) Scottsbluff football team racked up 432 yards on the ground in a 42-7 win over Gering on Friday night at Memorial Stadium in Gering. The win improved the Bearcats to 5-0.
Game 6
Fast start powers Bearcats past Red Raiders 59-0 What once was a major district showdown on the gridiron just a few short years ago has recently turned into a major mismatch between the Scottsbluff and Sidney football teams. That trend continued between the now interclass foes as the Class B Bearcats cruised to a 59-0 win over the Class C-1 Red Raiders.
Game 7
Scottsbluff dominates Lexington in 64-14 win SCOTTSBLUFF — The Scottsbluff Bearcats dominated on all sides of the ball in their 64-14 win over Lextington Friday night at Bearcat Stadium. Scottsbluff forced a Lexington fumble on the opening kickoff and didn’t look back.
Game 8
Scottsbluff runs past Alliance, 51-10 The Scottsbluff football team took a little bit to find it’s offensive rhythm, but once it did there was no stopping it. Scottsbluff downed Alliance 51-10. Bearcat running back Jacob Krul scored four times in the first half. Krul closed out the scoring in the first half on a dazzling run on a short pass play and took it 78 yards for a touchdown.
Game 9
Scottsbluff football team finishes season 9-0, win district title For the second straight year, the Scottsbluff football team will head into the postseason with an undefeated record as Class B, District 4 champions. The Bearcats, who have been running roughshod over the competition the past few weeks, were put to the test in their regular-season finale on Friday night in McCook by an inspired Bison team playing its best football of the season.
Game 10
Bearcats advance to second round of Class B playoffs For the second straight year, the Scottsbluff football team will head into the The No. 1-seeded Scottsbluff Bearcats dominated Alliance 48-6 in the first round of the Class B playoffs. Scottsbluff quarterback Brett Hill, who was starting in the place of Sebastian Harsh, accounted for the Bearcats first three touchdowns.
Game 11
Bearcats bash Norris 49-28 The Scottsbluff Bearcats bashed the Norris Titans defense winning 49-28 behind five touchdowns by Sabastian Harsh. Scottsbluff’s Jasiya DeOllos and Caleb Walker also scored for the Bearcats. The Bearcats began to ran away with the game in the second quarter. Harsh scored before the end of the first quarter. He added two more in the second to give the Bearcats the 21-7 lead at halftime.
Game 12
Scottsbluff headed to Class B title game with 63-56 dismantling of Omaha Roncalli Sabastian Harsh accounted for 613 yards and eight touchdowns to lead the Scottsbluff football team to a 63-56 win over Omaha Roncalli Catholic, earning a berth in the Class B state title game for the second year in a row.
Game 13
So close: Scottsbluff falls to Omaha Skutt 21-20
The Scottsbluff football team mounted a stellar fourth-quarter comeback behind senior quarterback Sabastian Harsh.
The Bearcats came up just short of a game-winning 2-point conversion to fall 21-20 to six-time state champion Omaha Skutt Catholic on Monday, Nov. 25 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Skutt Catholic (13-0) 0 13 8 0 — 21 Scottsbluff (12-1) 7 0 0 13 — 20 Scoring Summary First Quarter S — Sabastian Harsh 4 run (Caleb Walker kick) Second Quarter O — Tyson Gordon 4 run (Zach Hodge kick) O — Gordon 12 pass to Max Brinker (kick failed) Third Quarter O — Grant Diesing 66 run (Gordon pass to Brinker) Fourth Quarter S — Harsh 14 run (Walker kick) S — Harsh 17 run (run failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.