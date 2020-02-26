McCOOK, Neb. — Five hundred miles from Iowa City, where the Nebraska basketball team is finishing up a walkthrough at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Teddy Allen stands in line at Subway.
There are few pregame food options on these road trips to sleepy Midwestern towns. If nothing is around, Allen will settle for a $3 box of popcorn from the concession stand. But McCook has a Subway, the golden ticket for junior college athletes looking for a reasonably healthful choice. So four hours before tip on a cold Friday night, Allen treats himself to a 6-inch chicken bacon ranch and eats it on the drive across town to the Graff Center.
“Just filling enough,” he says, “but not too much.”
Less than a year ago, Allen was eating prepackaged meals specific to his diet and dominating on the scout team during a sit-out season at Wichita State. It has been two years since his Big 12 newcomer of the week honor with Sweet 16-bound West Virginia. Three years since he averaged 31.6 points per game at Boys Town, the first Nebraska high school player in 20 years to score more than 30 a game.
But the trappings that used to come with Allen’s star status have been stripped. He’s now an outcast in the sport that saved him, a pariah after a night in Wichita eight months ago.
In half-empty gyms across the Midwest, opposing fans eye his neck, arm and leg tattoos and boo him at the foul line. Even though he’s headed toward a junior college scoring title, putting up 30.3 points a night for Western Nebraska Community College, few Division I schools have offered him another chance.
A tattoo on Teddy Allen’s leg reads: “Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness, that most frightens us. Your playing small does not serve the world.”
“People think they know what I did to be out here on my third school now,” Allen says before the game, warmups zipped to his chin, covering his neck ink, which reads, “Highly Favored.”
“They just read whatever they can Google about me and just think I must be a horrible person.”
Right now, Allen lives on the fringes of the basketball world. But the spotlight will flick back on when he enrolls at Nebraska in June, mixing with three sit-out transfers to create a second-season resurgence under Fred Hoiberg.
Allen will be the latest in a string of recruits whom Hoiberg has given another chance over the years, similar to Royce White and DeAndre Kane at Iowa State.
But this isn’t Allen’s second chance, it’s his third. And he isn’t just another junior college transfer — he’s polarizing.
“(Some people) who see him, they think, ‘Well, there’s a thug, here’s a kid that doesn’t care,’ or ‘There’s a kid that’s not very smart,’ ” Boys Town coach Tom Krehbiel said.
Which is why three months before Allen’s last chance begins, he is trying to change. He wants to become a person who follows through on deathbed promises. Who can one day provide a stable life for his two children. He wants to give them the life he never had.
But to do that means winning battles against demons he’s never beaten.
“No matter how good he does, no one is going to think he’s changed,” says his brother, Timmy, also a high-level basketball player.
But Teddy Allen is out of options.
It’s either change for good — or lose everything.
* * *
Every few weeks, Elise Allen drove somewhere in Mesa, Arizona, to buy a new coffee table.
She’d return home with something durable and put it in the same place as the old one. Time would pass, and the table would sit untouched. Until inevitably, Elise’s husband and her three sons’ biological father — a 6-foot-3, 250-pound former college linebacker — found something to get angry about.
He’d scream and rant, he’d drink and grow angrier, and at some point the rage would climax in the living room, a person or a fist smashing into that new coffee table. When the dust settled, the routine began again, Elise picking up the pieces off the carpet, off to the store for a replacement.
When the new table took its place, Timmy, Teddy or Elise told a sarcastic joke to try to make light of their hell.
“Wonder how long this one will last?” they’d say.
Teddy and Timmy — 1 1⁄2 years apart and entering their teenage years — channeled their anger, confusion and fear into a ball and a hoop, playing one-on-one in a cul-de-sac up the street.
“Out there,” Teddy said, “you can forget about it. Like, it was not right in front of you.”
Teddy won most of the time. He could shoot, was creative with the ball from close range. He was bigger, could move the younger Timmy around. If Timmy ever stole a game, a small tussle usually broke out.
“I mean, it’s your brother. You lose, you find a way to get even,” Timmy said.
Games ended around sunset when Elise opened the front door and whistled. That meant dinner. Meant a night of walking on eggshells. If the night didn’t end with violence, it’d be a long, meandering lecture. The father sat the boys on a couch, and in a chair across the room with a drink, he’d berate the two for hours. Punishment followed if they spoke back.
“Dominance. It was all about dominance,” said Tim Ballantyne, Teddy’s stepfather. “They just took years of this as formative young children. With Teddy, it was a lot about him and just very negative, very negative about him.”
The World-Herald has decided not to name the father at the family’s request. The newspaper attempted to reach him, but two phone numbers assigned to him are no longer in service.
Basketball helped Teddy Allen cope with the troubles of his childhood.
Elise sensed basketball helped her boys cope, so she chauffeured her sons to local recreation centers. She picked them up and dropped them off between her two jobs and chemotherapy treatments. She was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2009, and it went into remission after two years.
“A superhero,” Teddy calls her.
The Allen boys played on the same basketball team — easier to keep track of that way. That’s how Elise met Ballantyne, a single father with a son the same age as Timmy. He and Elise traded off carpools.
By April 2011, Teddy was an eighth-grader holding his own against adults at the rec center on weekends. At home, the nightly rituals were escalating.
The night of April 13, family members said, the father bashed in another table and threatened the entire family. Elise escaped for long enough to call the police. Red and blue lights lit up the home, but the father refused to allow the cops in. When he relented, he shoved an officer. A Taser took him down in the front lawn.
The family watched as officers carried the father to a cruiser and placed him in the back seat. The same police department decades earlier put Teddy’s father, based on his football prowess, on the back of a trading card as a public service announcement promoting safety.
The father later pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for the incident and was put on probation. The day after the arrest, Elise and the boys moved to her mother’s house. She filed divorce papers.
“In football, as in all of life,” the back of his father’s trading card read, “the rules must be obeyed.”
The next fall, Teddy entered high school. Basketball wasn’t enough to make him follow the rules anymore.
* * *
Vernon Davis and Tom Krehbiel had only heard stories.
Like so many in Teddy Allen’s orbit, they weren’t sure what was true and what wasn’t.
The two Boys Town basketball coaches met Teddy in the winter of 2015, the boy close to 300 pounds nearing the end of a nose dive following his father’s arrest in 2011.
Boys Town coach Tom Krehbiel continues to mentor Teddy Allen.
“He was big, that was my first impression,” Davis said. “You could tell he’d been shuffled around a little bit.”
As soon as Teddy entered high school, he’d graduated from playing one-on-one on a neighborhood hoop with Timmy to cruising the open streets of Mesa, marijuana smoke billowing out into the Arizona sun.
As a child, Teddy wasn’t a fighter, wasn’t a troublemaker. But things were changing.
“Marijuana was the instigator,” Ballantyne said. “It was the thing that sort of brought some behavior symptoms such as bipolar out of him.”
Teddy scored 18.7 points per game with 6.4 rebounds as a sophomore at Desert Ridge High, but was disruptive in class. His mood swings were fierce, and he was expelled after a fight in the hallway. Teddy enrolled at Canyon Valley High School then transferred to Highland High, hating both. Ballantyne and Elise took their son from clinic to clinic, trying to find a healthful way to deal with his growing anger issues.
One night, Elise begged him to enter a psychiatric hospital to get help, but Teddy refused, working himself up so much he punched a hole in a closet wall.
“It was tough at some points, watching him go through some struggles,” Timmy said.
Out of answers, Ballantyne and Elise submitted an application to Boys Town in 2015. He was accepted that winter.
Krehbiel thought Teddy looked more like an offensive tackle than a basketball player. He added him to his roster midway through Teddy’s junior year anyway.
“He had so much trouble in his early teen life with adult males and authority figures, and I don’t know that he necessarily knew how to handle a coach driving you without taking it really personally,” Krehbiel said.
Teddy Allen was one of the state’s best players while at Boys Town.
The two fought in practice. Teddy yelled at teammates. He announced himself to the state with 32 points and 11 rebounds in his first game against Columbus Scotus. By February, he dropped 50 pounds and was scoring more than 20 a night, adopting the nickname “Teddy Buckets.”
“Because he was a straight bucket,” Davis said. “A natural, natural scorer. Not just anybody can get to the rim like he can.”
In the Class C-1 state tournament, Teddy scored 30 of Boys Town’s first 49 points against No. 1 Wahoo Neumann. He added 10 more in succession to start the fourth quarter. Boys Town lost, but that performance persuaded Krehbiel to get Teddy onto the AAU circuit.
His temper was easing and his game was growing, as was his profile. A path out of the mess was starting to form.
But 1,200 miles away in Mesa, his mother was fading.
Her breast cancer returned in 2013, but she was able to manage the pain. In the summer of 2016, treatments intensified. She struggled to keep up.
In October, Elise mustered enough strength to visit Morgantown, West Virginia, for Teddy’s official visit. She loved it. That was enough for Teddy.
He flew home to Arizona in late November to sign his letter of intent to attend West Virginia. He posed with Elise for photos with the paper, her brown hair wiry, her scalp visible, cheek bones protruding.
“I told her then, I promised her, I’d do whatever it took to try and make it,” Teddy said.
He left for Omaha with plans to return for Christmas in a few weeks.
On Dec. 2, 2016, Teddy scored 42 points with five 3-pointers in an 89-53 win over Omaha Concordia.
During the game, his phone buzzed in the locker room. Over and over, it vibrated, Teddy unable to answer, Ballantyne on the other line, trying to reach him from the hospice center.
He wasn’t coming home for Christmas anymore. He needed to return for a funeral.
* * *
After graduating from Boys Town, Teddy Allen went to West Virginia, where he quickly excelled — though that early success wouldn’t last.
Teddy Allen stood on the corner of an intersection in Wichita underneath the amber glow of a street lamp.
In the haze of the early June morning, he called his stepfather.
Ballantyne’s phone startled him awake at 3 a.m. Teddy was out of breath.
Ballantyne’s mind ran through worst-case scenarios. He’d gotten used to this drill after two years of Teddy’s shuffling around the country. When Teddy arrived in Morgantown in 2017, friction in practice and the increase of unsupervised free time led Teddy back to his marijuana habits. And thousands of miles away from family in Arizona and the rules at Boys Town, there was no stopping Teddy as the train derailed.
Coach Bob Huggins insisted in the recruiting process that he knew how to handle players with difficult upbringings. It became clear the brash, no-nonsense coach couldn’t get through to Teddy.
“Everybody thinks they know Teddy,” Ballantyne said. “I tell every recruiter, you have no idea what you’re getting yourself into. You have none. You think you do, but you don’t. He’s just different.”
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Different because of his background, different because of mental illness exacerbated by smoking pot. But Teddy managed to stay afloat for most of the year. He began Big 12 play scoring 19 points per game, making 24 of 34 shots (70.6%) in wins over Oklahoma State, Kansas State and No. 7 Oklahoma. After the win over Oklahoma, West Virginia moved to No. 2 in the country.
But Teddy and the coaching staff began to wear on each other. He played five minutes in a win over Baylor, then five minutes at Texas Tech. Inside the locker room after the loss in Lubbock, Teddy and an assistant got into a screaming match about playing time.
It became clear the fit wasn’t right. Trust wore out. After scoring 10 points in 12 minutes in a loss to Villanova in the Sweet 16, Teddy bounced for Wichita State.
“I regret certain people I trusted when I was at West Virginia,” Teddy said.
An application for immediate eligibility at Wichita State was denied, so Teddy sat for the 2018-19 season. He was closer to Omaha, which he liked. Ate dinner at coach Gregg Marshall’s house once a week, had a life coach on the basketball staff. He was headed for another chance until Ballantyne’s phone rang the morning of June 14, 2019.
“What happened?” Ballantyne asked in a panic.
Teddy spoke over the chirp of summer crickets and told his stepfather he was at a bar with his girlfriend that night. They got in a small argument. He tried to avoid it by going home in an Uber. But an hour later, she called and asked him to come over to talk. So he did, Teddy told his stepdad, and all he found was more arguing. Teddy decided to go back home, but on his way out of the house, he grabbed three sets of keys and a cellphone off the kitchen table. As he walked down the sidewalk, Teddy threw it all on the concrete walkway.
“As I was leaving, I think I heard her call 911,” Teddy told his stepdad. “So I called you.”
Said Ballantyne: “Well, stay on the line with me. Because in two minutes, you’re about to find out.”
Red and blue flashes replaced the amber hue washing over Teddy, and an officer soon stepped out of a squad car with questions.
In that call to police, Teddy’s girlfriend reported she’d been strangled, a claim she took back in conversations with the police that night and in a statement to a local TV station the next morning.
“The events that occurred early Thursday morning were a miscommunication,” her statement read. “Alcohol was involved and we both made a series of poor decisions that led to even bigger poor decisions. I am not injured, battered, nor was I harmed.”
Teddy was charged with willful criminal damage to property and petty theft.
Gregg Marshall coached Teddy Allen at Wichita State.
Wichita State Athletic Director Darron Boatright kicked Teddy off the basketball team.
“I am both disappointed and sad,” Marshall said in a statement. “I’m regretful that I wasn’t able to help Teddy more.”
Teddy pleaded not guilty to both counts. The theft charge was dismissed, but he was found guilty of willful criminal damage to property. The glass screen of his girlfriend’s iPhone shattered. Teddy was sentenced to three months of probation and a $100 fine.
The municipal court in the city of Wichita also qualified the crime as an act of domestic violence. City ordinance in Wichita considers damage of a significant other’s property domestic violence, as does state statute in Kansas.
Nebraska state statute does not consider crime against property domestic violence.
“If this was in Nebraska, this would just be damage to property and would have no mention of domestic violence,” Teddy’s defense attorney, Matthew Olson, said.
“I know what I am,” Teddy added. “And I know what I didn’t do.”
But he returned to Omaha with the tag of an abuser anyway, and tried to spend weeks off the grid, either in the gym or with his youngest son, now 15 months old. He taught him how to say “da-da” and fielded calls from junior colleges about playing the next fall.
Teddy wondered if he should go to play professionally in Europe. He was told he could make it there, make some money.
But his son was in Omaha and his 4-year-old daughter in California. They felt too far away as it was.
So he took the closest junior college he could find, and in July loaded his car and drove to Scottsbluff.
“It’s not for me anymore,” Teddy said. “Every decision I make affects (my son) and my 4-year-old daughter. When she’s like, ‘Hey Daddy, give me kisses,’ and stuff, I just see that and it’s just like, why would I quit? I already have put myself back. But I’m still here. I’m still going.”
* * *
WESTERN NEBRASKA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Cory Fehringer doesn’t remember the gym or the tournament.
At that point, Teddy was blossoming into a Division I recruit with Huggins and other high-profile coaches chasing him. But the Western Nebraska coach remembered that jumper. He remembered that face. And after an AAU tournament in the summer of 2016, Fehringer introduced himself. Said he was a fan. Said he’d keep in touch.
“I lost my mother when I was 15 years old,” Fehringer said. “You tend to have an open heart for kids who have gone through the same struggles.”
So when Fehringer heard the news out of Wichita, he called Teddy and offered a spot on his team.
Unbound by the structure of a Division I program, without the help of team psychiatrists or team tutors or team nutritionists, the cycle began again. He and Fehringer fought in practice, yelled at each other in the locker room.
Teddy scored 38 in his first game and 33 in his second. And while the points piled up, he also found a new distraction.
Fans and opposing players called him an abuser while he shot free throws. They made fun of his tattoos.
“There’s obviously some things that every fan says every game,” Teddy said. “But there’s some things that are just, like, personal. Not really worth repeating.”
Teddy shrugged it off at first. But the couch at home in Mesa had been replaced with a basketball court, which he could not leave to defend himself. And instead of a father hurling insults from across the room, at Sheridan College in Northern Wyoming in Game 3, it was a group of fans in the front row. That night, according to multiple people, that group directed racial slurs toward Teddy.
After a made 3-pointer later in the first half, Teddy turned to that corner and flipped them off with both middle fingers. He was immediately ejected. As he walked past one ref at midcourt, Teddy pointed at the ref’s head and cursed.
“You got coaches that are really egotistically trying to win games, and in order to do that, they’re trying to upset the other team’s best player,” Fehringer said.
Problem was the plan worked. And it kept working. The crowd chatter and taunts from benches continued and the technical fouls added up over the next month. And in basketball circles, the video clip at Sheridan circulated. Krehbiel shuddered.
“There is this stereotype that we’re fighting a little bit,” Krehbiel said, “and then Teddy does his best to go out there and just reinforce all those stereotypes.”
But even after that ejection, Fred Hoiberg and Matt Abdelmassih continued to recruit Teddy.
Neither can speak directly about Teddy since he has not signed with the program yet, which he’ll do in April. But speaking broadly, both coaches said players with checkered pasts are not necessarily off limits. They didn’t place that limitation on themselves at Iowa State, either.
“Second chances in life, and in some regards a third chance, I think, are very important,” said Abdelmassih, Nebraska’s main recruiter. “The biggest thing you have to do is your due diligence and talk to all the people that have seen and talked to the prospect, especially coaches and family members, and just understand who they are as a person.”
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg and assistant Matt Abdelmassih are giving Teddy Allen a chance with the Huskers.
At Iowa State, Hoiberg brought in Royce White after White pleaded guilty to theft and disorderly conduct at Minnesota. White was suspended for a year, and before the 2010-11 season, was Abdelmassih’s first recruit. In Year 2 at ISU under Hoiberg, White led the Cyclones in points, rebounds, assists and steals. He didn’t get in trouble in Ames and ended up the No. 16 pick in the NBA draft.
“One of the things that we’ve done a good job of, when you look at our past, especially the five years that I was at Iowa State, we really did have a family environment that I think these kids can feel comfortable in and thrive in,” Hoiberg said. “It’s very gratifying when you can help somebody get on the right path.”
So Abdelmassih visited Scottsbluff in September, just as basketball practices began for the first season under Hoiberg. Abdelmassih talked with Teddy, the Western Nebraska coaches, Boys Town coaches and teachers.
He found someone worth betting on.
“People have to look inside of Teddy’s eyes and look inside of his heart before they judge,” Fehringer said. “For us, he’s done a great job academically taking care of his homework without us babysitting him. He’s done a great job socially as far as getting to class, taking care of his day to day, and then athletically, of course, he’s having one of the greatest seasons in the history of Western Nebraska.”
In early December, Teddy took an official visit to Lincoln. In a closed-door meeting with Hoiberg, Abdelmassih and Krehbiel, expectations were set. They told him nothing he’d done shocked them. They had success before with White and knew how to set up a system for Teddy to succeed.
But they also listed out specific things they needed to see over the next few months. Hoiberg wanted fewer technicals. Wanted proof of selfless play, like offensive rebounds and assists.
Hoiberg said he was looking for pioneers to take Nebraska to a new level. A fresh start for the program.
“Coach Hoiberg and all them were able to like, see who I really am,” Teddy said. “I love Coach Cory and (assistant) Coach Billy (Engel), everyone (at Western Nebraska), they’re all good to me, all the teachers and everything, I love it. But once I’m done with that, it’s gonna be like I’m at zero again.”
Teddy committed that day. Hoiberg ran the news up the chain of command in the athletic department. Administrators OK’d Teddy’s admission three days later.
“Our job is to go out and get the best talent possible for Nebraska to reach a level it’s never reached before,” Abdelmassih said. “We’ve been down that road before where people question the type of kids we’re taking or what we’re trying to build. But that’s where, internally, you trust it when you understand how we do things.”
Ballantyne believes Teddy’s third Division I school will work because of Abdelmassih’s track record with White and Hoiberg’s calm, steady-handed demeanor. And if Teddy needs a break, needs a familiar face, Boys Town Athletic Director Paul Blomenkamp, Krehbiel and even Teddy’s grandfather, John Ballantyne, aren’t far.
The timing, the fit with Hoiberg, the fact it’s the same state that took Teddy in years ago, it’s all a little too perfect, Krehbiel said.
“This is his mom. I think his mom is looking over him,” Krehbiel said. “I told him, ‘There’s clearly somebody in your corner in another world pulling some strings.’”
* * *
Teddy Allen is now on pace to be one of the top scorers in Western Nebraska history.
Western Nebraska is falling apart.
A 19-point lead early in the second half is now two with less than a minute remaining. Fehringer’s face is a shade of bright pink.
“Make free throws and we go home!” he screams in a huddle.
The McCook Community College gym rises to its feet as Teddy walks the ball up. He has 20 points and 11 assists. The night’s been a preview of what Nebraska is getting in a few months.
Teddy is not the tallest player on the court, but he’s the boldest, the brashest. His quick-trigger 3-pointer is shot with casual confidence, and he’s making it 39% of the time. He plays the 5 for Western Nebraska and mirrors what Hoiberg wants in his position. At 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, he’s big enough to bang around in the lane, lean enough to shake a guard in transition for a score.
Away from the court, Teddy has a natural slouch. He has a quiet, passive voice. But in a jersey, he struts with a confidence that this is his territory, and you’re here upon invitation only.
“His competitive nature exceeds that of his competition. And that makes society uncomfortable,” Fehringer says. “I think if you’re in an environment where everybody’s as competitive as Teddy, he stands out as just another great player that’s out there doing the best to play his hardest.”
McCook fouls Teddy with 12 seconds left. Western Nebraska is up 91-89.
Teddy Allen’s high school coach says he’s “clearly changed” while at Western Nebraska.
Teddy walks calmly to the foul line. He’s on full display, attention square on his shoulders as the crowd realizes the moment and begins to scream. Teddy’s gaze doesn’t break from his shoes as referees figure out the clock.
He’s tried to heed Hoiberg’s words to keep his intensity and fire simmering on the inside while staying cool on the outside. He’s trying to grow thicker skin. A technical for mouthing off is now rare. He’s tried to become more than just a scorer. In the four games after the meeting with Hoiberg, he averaged 32.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He added two triple-doubles in late January and early February.
“You look at him today, there’s a young man that’s clearly changed and is trying to get ready for what’s in front of him,” Krehbiel said.
Teddy’s not reached redemption. He’ll start on thin ice in Lincoln. He still has to make grades to get there by June. Next year, it’ll be a new team with new egos in a new conference on a new stage in a new offense, Teddy in a new role with new pressures.
But more than at any point in his life, Teddy is trying to use his positive forces to fuel him.
He wants to prove Hoiberg and Abdelmassih right. Wants to fulfill his dream of playing against his brother in the NBA — Timmy is scoring 17 a game for the Utah Utes this season. Wants to make sure his children don’t grow up scared, with worries, with nothing to fall back on. Wants to fulfill that promise to Mom.
“I can’t mess up,” he says. “I can’t not reach my full potential.”
The ref tosses the ball to Teddy, pressure building. With his right hand, he taps his mother’s name tattooed behind his ear. He then taps a tattoo of Elise’s face, her hair long, smile wide. And he shoots.
Teddy makes both free throws, then points toward the sky.
Half an hour later he exits the locker room and boards the team bus for another 233 miles on an open highway. With a little luck, he’ll be home by 2 a.m. The junior college grind wears him down. But there’s plenty of incentive to keep going now, especially with the season nearing its close, and his final chance in Lincoln just months away.
“Everyone is going to have their opinion,” Teddy says. “I don’t need approval to feel good. But I’m gonna be there. You might as well accept me.”
His head leans against the chilled window pane as the bus rumbles into gear and turns west down a two-lane highway, past the Subway sign and into the dark.
With each passing mile, Teddy is farther from his children, farther from the Huskers, farther from his past. But he’s a little closer to making things right.
