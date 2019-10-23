Last spring, Gering junior Peyton Seiler was helping brand cattle at a friend’s ranch when he tweaked his knee.
Seiler didn’t think anything of it, thinking he just had a bone bruise.
In fact, he kept running. Despite the injury, Seiler set a personal record time of 10:20 in the 2-mile run during last year’s track and field season.
“They took me out of the 4x800, which you could see me struggling in because it’s a faster race. In the 2-mile I could pace myself," he said.
Seiler’s knee injury still kept nagging him after the track and field season.
“Over the summer, when it wasn’t really getting better, we’re like, 'alright, we need to go and get this checked out,'” he said.
In July, he finally saw a doctor about his knee injury. Seiler wasn’t expecting the news that he received from his doctor.
“That’s when I found out that I had torn my meniscus pretty badly. It was torn all over the place, instead of just one place. The doctors did what they could and cleaned it up and took some of it out,” he said.
Seiler said he wasn’t sure what to expect once he got the news from the doctor. He thought he might have to give up running.
“I was pretty scared once I found out that I had torn it,” Seiler said. “I didn’t think I would be able to run my junior year. My dad (Gering Junior High principal Shawn Seiler) gave me advice and wisdom because he had to have surgery on his meniscus. He told me how it goes down and encouraged me through the whole process. It’s definitely been a humbling experience, to say the least.”
Seiler, though, didn’t waste much time getting back to his normally active self. He was walking right after surgery.
“I had surgery (in August). I definitely rushed back into running. I’m the kind of person who does not like to sit around. For a solid week, I did nothing but sit around. After that week was up, I was like, ‘I need to get out of here and do some training,’” he said.
Seiler said did some rehab on his knee, but said he rushed through that, as well.
“I had to do a lot of stability work,” he said. “I went into the Warehouse and did exercises where I stood on my left leg and balanced and threw a tennis ball at the wall and did some other stretches.
“When cross country season came along I stopped going in, which I probably should’ve just kept going in even throughout the season. I am really regretting it. It is still swollen. It will probably be that way until Christmas break.”
Seiler’s cross country season got off to an uneven start. He sat out the first meet. Seiler, then, competed in the Gering Invite and again in Chadron in the third week of the season.
“I came back the second week. I ran the Gering Invite on JV and I won,” he said. “The next week, I ran in Chadron, but dropped out. That’s when I started doubting myself and doubting my ability to run. I didn’t know if I wanted to do this anymore. That’s when my team really just picked me up. They really encouraged me. I had a lot of support at home. My uncle John who is a very good runner, he just gave me words of advice. My parents helped me out through the whole process. My sister (Maddie) and I would talk after practices about what I need to improve on and she would motivate me.”
Gering cross country coach Rick Marez said he saw Seiler was struggling mentally.
“For him to have surgery in August, he came back sooner than I wanted him to because he’s just a competitor. I wanted him to wait a couple weeks. Emotionally, he really struggled. At one point, I don’t think he thought he could make it through the season,” Marez said.
He said it was most evident after the Chadron meet.
“He had to bow out of that race,” Marez said. “I thought, emotionally he’s got to be patient. He’s got to trust me number one, because what I was telling him was the opposite of what he wanted. He wanted to get out there and go. I said we need to be patient. We need you. The guys need you, because they know he’s our leader. For him to put it together and be our number one, I think he’s gonna out there and attack. His mentality, you can’t top it. He doesn’t really look at a race as I’m going to go out and try beat other guys. His mentality is I’m gonna run the best I can. I’m going to outrun myself. That’s what you want from a runner. I love the way he’s been competing the last couple weeks.”
Seiler said the injury has really changed his approach to running in cross country meets.
"I was a pretty cocky runner before this injury. My uncle John said, ‘Humble yourself, or God will humble you.’ That just stuck in the back of my mind,” Seiler said. “I used to be a breakaway runner. Xavier Arrelano and Logan Moravec were breakaway runners. I would go out with them and we would break away from the pack, and that’s how we scored as a team. This year I’ve focused more on the team. At districts, I was hurt in that race. I was thinking I need to do this for my team, not myself, because this could be their last race. That was going through my head the whole time. All of us have been working on ‘we’ not ‘me’ and focusing on the team aspect. That’s the bigger purpose this season — the team. I want to see those guys succeed. We definitely push each other. It’s just a great environment to run in.”
Faith has been at the forefront of Seiler’s new mindset.
“One of my goals from the beginning. I knew I had to set goals for myself this year,” he said. “One race at a time. I’ve been looking at it like that, because, at any point in time, you can be done. God gave me this ability to run and he take it as quickly as he gave it to me. I just look at it like that. I’ve been putting my faith in God through this whole process. I’ve done a lot of praying knowing that he’s in control."
While Seiler is competing at a high level now that the season has progressed, he said there is still room to improve. He finished sixth in the B-4 district meet with a time of 17:24.4, which was about 40 seconds off his pace last year.
“I was a little down on myself at the end of the race because I was up there with the Lexington runners and Logan Moravec last year,” Seiler said. “Then, I had to realize I was coming back from an injury. I’m not totally healthy. I’m just trying to find the strength to get up there. I was up there with them for quite a bit, but they just dropped me. At that point, I was doing it for my team. I was just trying to get points for my team. I was more happy about the team than my place.”
Marez said the way Seiler has battled through the injury shows his character.
“He’s probably 85%. He doesn’t have any conditioning. He has no summer running. He has no base. So for him to start in September, and put himself in the top six in the district meet tells you how talented he is,” Marez said.
Seiler has high hopes for the girls team, where his sister Maddie competes.
“Coach Marez is an awesome coach. I can’t really explain it. He just really pushes us in a good way. He doesn’t push us too hard, not too soft. He’s got that happy medium. I think that’s why the girls are district champs. It’s awesome to see us coming together at the end of the season. The beginning of the year, none of the teams back east would’ve thought we would have a girls team trying to contend for a state title,” Seiler said.
He said the boys team should also make a strong showing in the Class B Cross Country Championships.
“The boys are right in the mix. When you go on MaxPreps, it doesn’t look like we’re in the mix, but we know. All of the teams know, that when they see that yellow and a big G on the front that we’re going to give it our all. They’re going to have to run harder than us.”
The state cross country meet is Friday in Kearney, where the Panhandle will be well-represented.
