ALLIANCE — The Alliance First National Spartans won its third straight game to play for the championship in the Clair Conly Tournament.
Alliance coach Carlos Palomo said he is pleased with the way his team has played after dropping its season-opening doubleheader to North Platte on Thursday, June 18.
“I’ve been pleased with how the boys responded, and I kind of challenged them, moving forward in our home tournament, to play at a higher level and they responded,” Palomo said.
The Spartans used a six-run first inning to earn the win over Sidney on Saturday.
Sidney got on the board first when Sawyer Dickman drove in Tommy Ellwanger on a single to short. On the very next at bat, Micah Schneider hit into a fielder’s choice driving in a run by Cam Leeling to give Sidney the 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the first, the Alliance bats stayed hot scoring six runs of their own. With the bases load, Chase King scored when Vic Hinojosa drew a walk. EJ Gomez, then singled to leftfield, scoring Joel Baker and Caeson Clarke.
Kirk Sanders hit a sacrifice fly to knock in a run by Hinojosa.
Alliance held a 4-2 lead with just one out. AJ Escamilla connected for a triple driving in Collin Schrawyer to move ahead 5-2.
Escamilla tagged up and scored after Chase Boyer grounded out to Sidney’s Dickman. That run gave Alliance a 6-2 lead after the first inning.
Palomo said his team has come alive offensively since opening day.
“We’ve been a little more aggressive and making the defense have to make the play. I think I’m most proud of the way we’ve pitched and the way our defense responded, especially after giving up so many errors and free bases that opening day,” he said.
Sidney picked up a run in the third inning on a Dickman single that drove in Nolan Hofrock.
Sidney again put up a run on the board in the top of the fourth. Ellwanger doubled to centerfield giving Austin Wolfe Sidney’s fourth and final run of the game.
Alliance answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Trevor DuBray, who will play baseball at WNCC next year, scored after a bases-loaded walk. King doubled on the next at bat driving Schrawyer giving Alliance the 8-4 lead.
Alliance would tack on two more in the bottom of the sixth. DuBray scored on a Schrawyer single to shortstop. JJ Garza then crossed the bag to put Alliance up 10-4.
“I’m very grateful that they responded and how they played throughout the weekend,” Palomo said.
The win advances Alliance to the championship game against a familiar foe — Buckley.
“The first year I took over the program, we met Buckley in the championship. We lost that one. Last year, we beat them. We’re tied one and one, so I expect it to be a great game. I think it’s going to be a good crowd, as well. It will be fun to watch.”
The rubber match will be at 3 p.m., Sunday.
In other tournament action Saturday, Buckley upped its season record to 5-0 with wins over Bridgeport and the Alliance Spartans juniors. Buckley earned an 8-0 win over Bridgeport and a 10-2 win over the Alliance juniors in back-to-back games.
Chadron downed the Alliance juniors to go 1-3 in the tournament.
