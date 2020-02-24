Alliance boys advance to B-8 final

Seniors Joel Baker and Bradyn Palmer combined for 34 points to lead the Alliance boys basketball team to a 66-51 win over Gering in the semifinals of the Class B-8 Sub-district Tournament on Monday, Feb. 24 in Scottsbluff.
The win advances Alliance to the B-8 final against Scottsbluff on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. in the SHS gym. Scottsbluff, the top seed in the tournament, advanced with an 86-36 win over Sidney in the first game of the night.
Alliance head coach Michael Baker was pleased with his team’s performance and said Gering is always a tough out.
“We have a tremendous respect for Gering,” Baker said. “We’ve beat them several times in a row, but they’re a proud program with good players. They played hard and mixed up the defenses.”
Alliance spotted Gering the first two points of the contest on a shot from Brett Pszanka, but Alliance rattled off 10 unanswered points with eight from Baker to race out to a 10-2 lead at the five-minute mark of the first quarter. Kolton Ebbers answered with a 3-pointer to cut the deficit in half, 10-5, before exchanging buckets including 3-pointers from Trevor Dubray and Crayten Cyza to give Alliance an 18-9 lead after one. Alliance hit four treys in the quarter to set the pace.
The contest leveled out a little bit in the second quarter with both teams battling back and forth with Alliance having the 18-17 advantage in the frame to take a 32-19 lead into the half. After missing the entire first quarter, Gering’s Bryce Sherrell heated up late in the frame with six points to keep Gering within striking distance heading into the second half. However, Palmer came up big for Alliance in the second quarter with seven points in the paint.
Gering head coach Kyle Cotton said Alliance played well underneath and that was a big key to their success.
“We couldn’t keep the big guys off the glass,” Cotton said. “But we kept fighting and fighting. We just didn’t have quite enough firepower to stay with them.”
Kaden Kindred played a key role early in the third quarter, scoring Alliance’s first seven points of the period to help extend the lead to 44-29. Gering’s Turner Ray tallied a 3-pointer at the four-minute mark before coming back with two more points at the 2:51 mark to cut the Alliance lead to 10, 46-36. After a pair of free throws from Baker to go up 38-36, Sherrell canned a trey right before the buzzer to pull Gering back to within single digits, 48-39, heading into the final frame.
Coach Baker said points in the paint were crucial and praised Kindred’s hot hand coming out of intermission to keep Alliance’s momentum going.
“You’re always kind of nervous to start the third quarter and he hit seven (points) in a row,” he said. “That’s what you have to do against a defense like Gering’s, somebody has to make the play.
“We shot it well tonight, but sometimes you don’t,” he added. “You have to get in the lane and score, so we’re thrilled to survive and advance.”
Gering played strong early on in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to eight points on a bucket from freshman Max Greeley just before the 5-minute mark, but Alliance rattled off another 8-0 run before finally capping off the win. Alliance hit 12 free throws in the final period and finished 16 of 21 for the game.
Baker was impressed with Alliance’s bench play and said they have been a key to its success throughout the season.
“Our bench players played really well. They never know how many minutes they’re going to get, but they’re ready,” he noted. “They’re ready when they’re called, they’re not over there moping because they’re not getting the start, but they do a lot of good things for us.”
Despite the loss, Cotton was pleased with his team’s fight late in the game.
“We didn’t lay down when they went on their run. We came back, we cut it to eight, but we just couldn’t hit the shots,” he said. “A couple of possessions here or there, it’s a different game at the end. We have to give Alliance credit, through, They played well. They shot well and they hit their free throws.”
Despite coaching his final game of his first season, Cotton feels the program is headed in the right direction.
“Overall I’m pleased with the year. I’m pleased with how the culture is being developed and how all of these young kids are starting to step in to bigger roles,” he said. “I’m just excited about the future. You know, I can’t thank the seniors enough and their families for embracing what we’re trying to do. Overall I’m pleased, it’s disappointing, but I think we had a pretty successful year.”
Gering was paced by Sherrell, who finished with 17 points in three quarters of play. The senior was 5 of 6 from the free throw line, adding a pair of 3-pointers in his final game. Ebbers also hit double figures in his final night, while Brett Pszanka chipped in seven points. Gering was 7 of 10 from the line.
Joel Baker led all scorers with 18 points and two 3-pointers, while Palmer added 16 and Kindred tallied 12. Baker was also 6-for-6 from the stripe, while Kindred was 3-for-4.
Both teams finished with six treys in the contest.
Alliance (19-5) 18 17 13 18 — 66
Gering (9-16) 9 16 14 12 — 51
ALLIANCE
Trevor Dubray 6, Joel Baker 18, Kaden Kindred 12, Crayten Cyza 5, Caeson Clarke 9, Bradyn Palmer 16.
GERING
Max Greeley 3, Bryce Sherrell 17, Kolton Ebbers 11, Brett Pszanka 7, Jack Franklin 5, Turner Ray 6, Sam Rocheleau 2.
