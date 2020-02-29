Alliance boys are headed to state after downing Lexington 66-56

By Jeff Van Patten
Star-Herald
ALLIANCE — The Alliance boys basketball team battled back from a first-quarter deficit to win the B-5 District Final 66-56 over Lexington on Saturday, Feb. 29.
The Bulldogs trailed 15-13 after the first.
Alliance’s Bradyn Palmer caught fire in the second quarter, putting up 11 of the Bulldogs’ 18 points. Alliance took a one-point lead going into the half, 31-30.
The Bulldogs’ started to pull away in the third. Alliance used a balanced attack as they exploded for 20 points in the third period. Alliance went into the final frame with a 51-44 lead.
In the fourth, it was the Joel Baker and Caeson Clark show. They each put up six points to help the Bulldogs close out the game outscoring Lexington 15-12 in the last quarter.
Clarke led Alliance with 17 points. Palmer added 16 and Baker had 11.
Lexington’s Nick Saiz had a game-high 23 points. Dylan Richman added 14.
With the win, Alliance advances to the NSAA Class B Boys Basketball Championships in Lincoln. The seedings and pairings haven’t been decided as of press time.
Alliance 13 18 20 15 — 66
Lexington 15 15 14 12 — 56
ALLIANCE
Trevor DuBray 8, Joel Baker 11, Kaden Kindred 10, Caeson Clarke 17, Bradyn Palmer 16.
LEXINGTON
Dan Mach 6, Kaleb Carpenter 7, Dylan Richman 14, Nick Saiz 23, Christian Dominguez 2, Austin Friedrickson 3, Eli Young 2.
