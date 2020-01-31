The Alliance boys overcame a 28-25 halftime deficit to win 61-45 over Gering on Friday, Jan. 31 in Gering.
Gering keyed defensively on Alliance’s Joel Baker, and it worked in the first half.
Alliance coach Michael Baker said they were hurried in the first half, but were able to make some halftime adjustments to come back for the win.
“I think we slowed ourselves down a little bit. We were in a little bit of a hurry,” Baker said. “I give Coach (Kyle) Cotton and Gering a lot of credit, they had a nice game plan. They made us do some things that were uncharacteristic. We made some uncharacteristic mistakes to start the game, really throughout the first quarter. The second quarter we started making some baskets, and settling in.”
Alliance stepped up on defense in the second half, holding Gering to just 17 points, and they exploded on offense scoring 36 points to run away from Gering.
“I thought our defense was a little better. They had long stretches where they couldn’t score,” Baker said. “
Offense will come and go, but if you can get consistent stops, you can separate yourself.”
Gering coach Kyle Cotton said his team didn’t make the plays that it needed to down the stretch.
“Alliance made some big shots. We wanted to take away (Joel) Baker, and I thought we did an excellent job doing that. But (Trevor) DuBray stepped up and made some big shots. We couldn’t keep them off the glass. That’s what really got them started was those two offensive rebounds early and the put backs and the and ones. We couldn’t quite keep up scoring with them,” Cotton said.
Cotton, though, said he was impressed with his team’s effort in the first half.
“I was really pleased with the first half. I thought we played one of our better halves of the season. We just got to continue to work,” Cotton said.
Cotton said he thought his team’s intensity threw off Alliance in the first half.
“That’s our MO. Be aggressive. Play defense with intensity. We just got to continue to do that,” he said.
Baker agreed with Cotton’s assessment of the second half.
“Trevor DuBray stepped up and made four threes at big times. In order to be as good as we want to be we have to be able to win in a variety of ways. And this was a different way than we’ve won this year. I’m really pleased with the balanced scoring we got,” Baker said.
Baker said it puts teams on notice that they just can’t key on Baker and expect to pull of the win.
“We’re a well-rounded team. Teams have to guard all five guys. That opened it up for everybody. It was nice test that we passed tonight,” he said.
Baker said his team’s inside play also made a huge difference in the game.
“I really want to highlight our inside players. They did everything they could to make it tough for Joel (Baker) to get shots and they did. Our other guys just stepped up. Bradyn (Palmer), Caeson (Clarke), Kaden (Kindred) and Collin (Schrawyer) really did a nice job of controlling the boards. We thought we could have the advantage there, and we did the last three quarters,” he said.
Cotton said his team shouldn’t hang its head, but learn from the loss.
“We’ve lost to two teams with a combined six losses. We’ve been playing well and it starts on the defensive end. I think our guys are starting to figure that out. Tonight we played well on defense keeping them on their toes and off blance. We just need to continue to do that and make some shots,” Cotton said.
Clarke scored 18 to lead Alliance, and DuBray added 17. Palmer also scored in double digits for Alliance, adding 12.
Gering was led by Bryce Sherrell with 12 and Kolton Ebbers with 11.
In the girls game, Alliance couldn’t hold on to its 18-17 halftime lead, as Gering exploded on offense in the second half for the 55-35 win.
It was the Cloey Fries show as she scored 24 points to lead Gering. Fries scored 11 straight points at the end of the second quarter and beginning of the third to break open the game for Gering.
Kiara Aguallo added 10 points for Gering, including two big 3-pointers in the third quarter. In the third quarter, Gering put up 26 points, almost equaling their output for all other quarters combined.
Jordan Hopp and Shelbee Burke led Alliance with 9 points. Angie Davis added 8.
Boys Game
Alliance 4 21 22 14 — 61
Gering 7 21 10 7 — 45
Allliance
Trevor DuBray 17, Joel Baker 4, Kaden Kindred 7, Caeson Clarke 18, Konnor Farritor 2, Bradyn Palmer 12.
Gering
Riley Gaudreault 2, Bryce Sherrell 12, Kolton Ebbers 11, Brett Pszanka 9, Jack Franklin 4, Zac Wilson 4, Noah Longoria 1, Hunter Walker 2.
Girls Game
Alliance 11 7 6 11 — 35
Gering 6 11 26 12 — 55
Alliance
Payton Weber 1, Amauri Browning 4, Angie Davis 8, Keeley Mazanec 4, Jordan Hopp 9, Shelbee Burke 9.
Gering
Macey Boggs 5, Kiara Aguallo 10, Cloey Fries 24, Sydnee Winkler 3, Brylee Dean 1, Taylor Philbrick 6, Kelsey Bohnsack 2, Emily Harrison 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.