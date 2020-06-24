Alliance downs Gering 3-1 in pitcher's duel

It was a pitching duel between Gering Platte Valley Companies Riley Schanaman and Alliance’s Chase King Wednesday at Oregon Trail Park.
The two pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts but it was King that came away with the win as the Spartans scored three clutch runs to earn the 3-1 win over Gering.
Alliance coach Carlos Palomo and Gering coach Rick Kinnaman agreed the both starting pitchers threw well.
“I couldn’t ask for a better pitching performance from Chase King. He threw it up. He had a great defense behind him, but I love his demeanor and mentality on the mound and he was able to come up big for us,” Palomo said. We were able to get some runs across. I tip my hat to Riley Schanaman, he kept us off balance and competed out there. I am really pleased how we played.”
Kinnaman said both pitchers stayed tough on the mound.
“Both pitchers did well. I thought their guy, Chase King, kept his pitch count down real well and was pretty smart with his breaking stuff. He pitched real well,” Kinnaman said. “Schanaman pitched a heck of a game, too. He got in trouble a could of times but he fought like crazy through it. He showed a lot of toughness.”
King went 6 2/3 winnings and was relieved by Trevor DuBray with one out to go in the seventh because his pitch count was at 80 and if he would have tossed another pitch, he would have been out of pitching for four days.
In the meantime, King scattered five hits, allowed just one unearned run, and struck out five without walking a batter.
Schanaman’s numbers were even better. Schanaman went the distance in scattering three hits and striking out seven. Schanaman allowed just three runs and just one earned run while walking just one batter.
The difference in the game was the offense getting the hits at the right time. Alliance struck first with two runs in the fourth frame. Joel Baker and JJ Garza started things with back-to-back singles. Baker scored the first run on a passed ball and then Baker came around to score on a EJ Gomez sacrifice fly.
Gering PVC came right back and scored a run in the bottom of the frame. With two outs, Jack Franklin singled followed by Adreick Conn reaching base on a error. Franklin came around to score on an Anthony Walker single.
No one scored again until the top of the seventh when Alliance added one insurance run has C.ollin Schrawyer earned the only walk of the game and came around to score scored on a passed ball.
Alliances three hits came from Baker, Garza and Carson Clarke.
Gering was led at the plate by Schanaman with two hits, including a double. Franklin, Walker, and Jarrod Beamon had the other singles for PVC.
Kinnaman said their bats were a little too silent on the night.
“Our bats were quit and we will do something about that,” he said. “If we can chance the pop flies to line drives it would be a whole different story. We are just missing the ball.”
Gering will have little time to relax as they will head to Casper to face the Casper Crush Thursday. It will be PVC third straight day of action.
“They have been in the past,” Kinnaman said. “We usually split with them and it is usually pretty good competition.”
Alliance will also head to Wyoming for a four-day tournament in Gillette, Wyoming beginning Thursday.
“We are headed up to Gillette [Thursday] morning. It is a four-day tournament and we will get five games in and face some pretty solid competition.” Palomo said. “It will be good experience for the boys and it is our first time ever attending so I am looking forward to it.”
Palomo said he is just excited to be playing baseball.
“It has been an interesting start to our season with the situation we are in with the COVID,” he said. “It is something you can’t control, but I know the boys are pleased and blessed to take the field and to be able to represent Alliance.”
