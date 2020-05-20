Alliance First National Spartans ready for season to begin

The Alliance First National Senior Legion baseball team won’t get to defend their Class B, Area 7 championship this summer, but they will get to play.
Gov. Pete Ricketts gave the OK for softball and baseball teams to begin practicing on June 1 and begin competition on June 18.
Alliance coach Carlos Palomo said his team is eager to play this summer.
“This is a great group returning,” Palomo said. “This is the last time they will get to play with each other.”
Palomo said they have had little time to put together games after being given approval to resume play. Each team is responsible for making their own schedules, he said.
“I think one of the toughest things to do is scheduling,” he said. “I’m doing my best to keep our original schedule.”
Even with a shortened season, Palomo said his team will still get to play 35-40 games. He said his team will only have a few days off during the season.
“It will be a very busy schedule, especially with the weights program,” he said.
It will be a little bit of a letdown not being able to play for the Class B, Area 7 title.
“We have put in a lot of work. (Repeating as area champions) has always been in the back of our minds,” Palomo said.
Still, the Spartans will have plenty to play for including the brotherhood they develop playing together for so long, he said.
“It gives me social interaction with the kids. I look forward to that,” Palomo said. “We are blessed to be able to take the field.”
Alliance will also host a postseason tournament for the senior teams on July 24-26. The juniors postseason tournament will be hosted by Chadron on July 17-19.
How the season will look for the team hasn’t quite yet been ironed out. Palomo said he is still waiting for rules and guidelines from the American Legion.
Casual fans will not be able to watch Alliance’s games. Only family members in the same household as the player will be allowed, and each family must follow social distancing guidelines by keeping 6 feet away from each family unit.
Alliance Senior Tentative Schedule
June 18 vs North Platte
June 19-21 at Clair Conley
June 24 at Gering
June 25-26 Gillette (Wyoming) Tournament.
June 30 vs. Chadron
July 1 at Gordon
July 2 vs. Gordon
July 3-5 Westco Zephyrs Tournament.
July 6 at North Platte
July 7 vs. Gering
July 8 vs. Rapid City Post 22 Expos
July 9 at Buckley
July 13 vs. Buckley
July 14 vs. Bridgeport
July 15 vs Sidney (Sr. Tri-Alliance, Ogallala, Sidney)
July 16-19 at Rapid City Black Hills Tournament
July 20 at Bridgeport
July 21 vs. Westco Zephyrs
July 22 at Chadron
July 24-26 Alliance Senior Postseason Tournament
July 27 at Sidney
July 28 at Westco Express
July 30-Aug. 2 at Bennington Senior Postseason Tourney
Alliance Juniors Tentative Schedule
June 18 at Rapid City Post 320 Shooters
June 19-21 Clair Conley
June 22 vs Rapid City Post 320 Shooters
June 23 vs Rapid City Post 22 Bullets
June 24 at Gering
June 26 at Fort Morgan Tournament
June 30 vs Chadron
July 1 at Gordon
July 2 vs Gordon
July 7 vs. Gering
July 14 vs Bridgeport
July 15 vs Sidney
July 17-19 Chadron Junior Postseason Tournament
July 20 at Bridgeport
July 21 vs Westco Express
July 22 at Chadron
July 23-26 Ashland Postseason Tournament
July 2 at Sidney
July 28 at Westco Express
