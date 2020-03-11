Alliance looking for upset in state tournament game against Scottsbluff

The Alliance boys basketball team ended the regular season with one of its most successful seasons since winning the Class B state tournament in 2001.
However, at 20-6 and seeded seventh at this year’s state tournament, the Bulldogs will have to contend with one of it’s biggest juggernauts in the first round when they take the floor against No. 2 seed Scottsbluff at the Devaney Center on Thursday night.
Scottsbluff accounted for three of Alliance’s six losses of the season and Bulldog head coach Michael Baker believes the first-round match-up between the two teams will be just as exciting and competitive as the previous three.
“Our guys are pretty optimistic. The last two times at Scottsbluff we played well for most of the game,” he said. “Our guys feel pretty good. Even though we lost those games, we’ve been on kind of an upward trajectory and so we feel like if we can do a few things a little better, we can be right there at the end.”
If Alliance gets through the first round with an upset win over Scottsbluff, the seventh-seeded Bulldogs are poised to contend for a spot in the championship game by defeating No. 3 Hastings or No. 6 Omaha Roncalli in a semifinal showdown at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday. Having played two of the three teams, Coach Baker feels his team has as good of a chance as anyone moving forward.
“There’s eight really good teams. Omaha Skutt is the clear favorite, but they’re on the other side of the bracket,” he said. “The other seven teams are really good. Hastings is familiar, we played them in December, but we’re a lot better than we were back then. I’m sure they’ve improved. It’s going to be a really good tournament but all of our energy is focused on Scottsbluff this first game. It should just be a great game down there on Thursday night.”
The Bulldogs are loaded with talent at all five positions on the floor behind a veteran squad loaded with seniors.
Joel Baker leads the team in scoring with 17 ppg and 442 points this season, while dishing out 110 assists with 58 steals. Trevor Dubray averages 8.6 ppg with 63 assists on the season, while Bradyn Palmer is averaging 9.3 ppg with 40 blocked shots to lead the Bulldogs in that category. Caeson Clarke has also had a successful season averaging 8.6 a game.
Coach Baker said after playing a tough sub-district game with Scottsbluff and getting the hard-fought 66-56 win over Lexington in the B-5 district final, the Bulldogs are comfortable with their surroundings.
“Our guys were really excited about qualifying. It wasn’t easy because Lexington was really good and we had to play really well to get a win there,” he said. “It’s familiar territory and a familiar opponent. There are some western teams that go there without a familiar opponent in an unfamiliar place. So I think we’ll be really comfortable. These kids have played in big games before and we’re just really excited about this opportunity.”
After a 16-year state tournament drought, the Bulldogs have had recent success with trips to Lincoln in 2017 and 2019 with the Bulldogs defeating Platteview 65-60 in the first round in 2017 before falling 73-46 to eventual state champion Gretna in the second contest. Alliance fell 71-49 to Aurora in the first round in 2019.
Alliance and Scottsbluff will tip off the first round of the tournament on Thursday at 6 p.m. MDT at the Devaney Center in Lincoln.
