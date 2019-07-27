Alliance opens state tournament with win over Seward

After a quick exit from last year’s Class B Senior Legion State Baseball Tournament, the Alliance First National Spartans were planning on a longer stay this time around.
That will certainly be the case after Alliance recorded a 4-1 win over Seward in the opening game of this year’s state tournament on Saturday at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering.
Trevor Dubray struck out 11 in six innings of work on the mound and the Spartans managed to generate just enough offense to remain in the winners’ bracket of the eight-team tournament.
“Trevor had an amazing performance on the mound,” Alliance head coach Carlos Palomo said. “They were a tough team to go against. I thought they were solid one through nine. They put the ball in play, but Trevor did a good job of mixing his pitches up and throwing his off speed for strikes. That was huge for us today.
“As far as offensively, we put up one early and I think that gave us a little more confidence. We kept grinding out the at bats and seeing more pitches helped us. I think our small ball is what helped us and put pressure on them. It was really fun to watch the kids compete.”
Alliance, which improved to 40-7 on the season, will next face Hickman in the second round on Sunday at 4 p.m. Hickman earned an 11-3 first-round win over Bennington.
The remainder of Saturday’s schedule was interrupted by rain. Springfield led McCook 7-2 in the bottom of the fifth when a storm moved in and suspended play. The teams will complete the game Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.
The Gering-Wakefield first-round game will be played at 10 a.m. on Gering’s home field at Oregon Trail Park. The loser will face the Springfield/McCook loser at 1 p.m. at Oregon Trail Park Stadium, while the Seward/Bennington elimination game is played at 11 a.m. at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.
The two winners’ bracket games will be played at Oregon Trail Park Stadium at 4 and 7 p.m.
Dubray allowed just four hits and the one run during his start. Chase King relieved him in the seventh and ended up getting credit for the save with a pair of strikeouts.
Another big key for Alliance was how the Spartans manufactured runs. They managed just six hits, but took advantage of four Seward errors with timely base hits and precision bunts.
“You can’t play timid,” Palomo said. “We tried to keep doing what we do with an aggressive mentality. That is what helps us score runs sometimes. When you play timid, that is when teams will take advantage. We stick to our game and do what we do, and we were able to execute today.”
Alliance struck first as Joel Baker had a lead-off walk and scored two batters later when JJ Garza doubled for the 1-0 lead.
Seward knotted the score with a single run in the third. Theo Hughes led off with a single and scored on a two-out single by Tayte Rolenc.
Alliance regained the lead in the fourth with a single run. Ezra Ray led off by reaching safely on an error and scored on EJ Gomez’s two-out single.
The Spartans added two insurance runs in the sixth. Vic Hinojosa started things with a single and Gomez later plated Hinojosa with a sharp grounder. Alliance plated another run as King scored to make it 4-1.
Alliance had six different hitters record singles on the day. Gomez and Garza were the only Spartans to record a hit and get an RBI in the win.
Seward, which had five hits, was led at the plate by Jacob Groff and Rolenc with two hits each.
Palomo said winning the opener helps the confidence of the Spartans as they move forward.
“We want to make a run,” he said. “The first game was huge and it gives us more confidence that we can compete at this level with the best in the state. But we will enjoy this for 30 minutes, go have some lunch, and then focus on round two.”
Seward (10-14) 001 000 0 — 1 5 3
Alliance (40-7) 100 102 x — 4 6 0
WP — Trevor Dubray. LP — Gavin Sukup. S — Chase King.
2B — Alliance (Peyton Pinedo, JJ Garza).
Hickman 11, Bennington 3
In a first-round clash between teams with a combined 57 wins, Hickman pulled away for an 11-3 win over Bennington in the second game of the Nebraska Class B Senior Legion State Baseball Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering.
Joseph Osborn went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs batted in and three runs scored to pace Hickman, which will face Alliance in the second round on Sunday at 4 p.m.
Hickman clung to just a 3-2 lead over Bennington in the fourth inning before plating three runs in the bottom of the frame to extend out to a 6-2 advantage. After Bennington got one of those runs back in the top of the fifth, Hickman tacked on five more runs in the home half of the inning to enact the eight-run rule ending.
Hickman finished the game with 10 hits. Four of those went for extra bases, including Osborn’s dinger. Caden Argo tripled, while Colson Hestermann and Joel Benes both had doubles.
Hestermann finished with a pair of hits and scored three times. Benes drove in two runs. Gage Hansmeyer scored two runs.
Evan Bennett tossed all five innings to earn the win on the mound for Hickman. He allowed three earned runs on six hits, walked four and struck out one.
Hickman, which improved to 25-5-1 on the season, plays a legion schedule that includes several Class A teams. Players on the Hickman team also were members of the Norris High School team that went 19-11 and qualified for the Class B state tournament in the spring prep season.
Bennington starter Colton Smith struck out three in 3 1/3 innings of work.
Copper Prososki led Bennington with a pair of hits. Peyton Schuman doubled for Bennington, which won the Class B state title during the spring high school season.
Bennington (32-11) will face Seward in an elimination game on Sunday at 10 a.m.
Bennington (32-11) 100 11 — 3 6 3
Hickman (25-5-1) 111 35 — 11 10 0
WP — Evan Bennett. LP — Colton Smith.
HR — Hickman (Joseph Osborn). 3B — Hickman (Caden Argo). 2B — Bennington (Peyton Schuman). Hickman (Colson Hestermann, Joel Benes).