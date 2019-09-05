Alliance rallies past Scottsbluff in five-set thriller

The Alliance volleyball team overcame a two-set deficit on the road to storm back for a 24-26, 18-25, 25-18, 25-19, 15-8 win over Scottsbluff on Thursday night at Scottsbluff High School.
The win marked the Bulldogs’ first of the season, while Scottsbluff dropped to 0-2.
Alliance head coach Jessica Kaiser said despite a sluggish start, the Bulldogs showed a lot of courage to fight back and win the match.
“Obviously that’s not the way we wanted to start out the match. We started out super strong in the first set and then we just let them back into it,” she said. “After the second set, we had a good heart-to-heart, I would say, in the hallway. But it was really good to see that fight in the girls, and the desire, because I think we really needed that.”
The Bearcats fell behind early on, trailing Alliance most of the first set. However, down 23-15 late in the match, the Bearcats rallied for an 11-1 run to pull off the win.
Scottsbluff kept the momentum going in set two, finishing off the set the same way it did in set one, by going on a 6-1 run for a 25-18 win and 2-0 cushion in the match.
However, the momentum started to turn in the third when Alliance pushed out to a 6-1 lead and never looked back. Scottsbluff chipped away at the Bulldog lead, but a five-point service run by Jordan Hopp late in the frame was enough to push Alliance over the hill and pull out the seven-point advantage to cut the deficit to two games to one in the match.
Both teams battled in the fourth when Scottsbluff got back-to-back kills from Shelby Bewley to tie the set at 10-10. Alliance came back later in the set on a five-point service run highlighted by a pair of aces from Amauri Browning to take a 21-14 lead. Scottsbluff scratched back to trail just 22-19 but a pair of kills from Alliance’s Peyton Weber helped seal the deal and send the match into a fifth set.
In the fifth set, the tables started to turn in favor of the Bulldogs when Alliance turned a two-point lead into another five-point service run to take a 13-6 lead. Scottsbluff was able to muster two more points in the final set, but Weber closed the book on a final kill to give Alliance the 3-2 win in the match.
First-year Scottsbluff head coach Leslie Foral said it was a heartbreaker, but she knows the Bearcats are on the right track.
“It was a hearbreaker because I wanted it so much for them and I could tell they wanted it,” she said. “The biggest thing coming away from tonight was that I feel like we really got better. And that’s all I asked. Right now we may not be winning these games, but hopefully if we continue to build by the end of this season we can see a different outcome. Right now the biggest thing for our girls is just believing.”
Hopp led the Alliance attack with 19 kills in the win. Weber added 11 kills and three blocks, while Khloe Felker finished with 19 digs and Lillie Otto chipped in 18. Billie Alvarado had 40 set assists. The Bulldogs also finished with 12 service aces.
