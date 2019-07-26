Alliance riding high going into state tournament

ALLIANCE — The Alliance First National Spartans find themselves on quite a roll entering the Nebraska Class B Senior Legion State Baseball Tournament.
Alliance recently went undefeated to repeat as the B-7 area champions in Ogallala and is currently riding a 14-game winning streak into the eight-team tournament that begins on Saturday at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering.
The Spartans enter play with a 39-7 record and will face Seward in the opening game at 10 a.m.
Alliance head coach Carlos Palomo said his team is in a good position going into state.
“I feel like this is the most prepared that we have ever been,” Palomo said. “They are firing on all cylinders. Coming off Tuesday’s 2-1 win, it was great to see the kids handle adversity, fight, and not give in. That is good to see, and I am sure it won’t be the last intense game that we will play in.”
The tournament field will feature several teams from last year’s event in which Alliance went 0-2 after falling to Bennington and Hickman. Both of those teams are back at state and are on the same side of the bracket as Alliance.
“Last year we faced two really good teams with really good pitching,” Palomo said. “Going into this season I scheduled a tougher schedule to see our pitchers gain better velocity throughout the year. I think our kids are more confident with our approach at the plate and it also gave us an idea of what kind of arms we will see.”
Alliance and Seward will the the first of four games on Saturday. Hickman and Bennington will follow at 1 p.m., McCook will take on Springfield at 4 p.m., and host Gering Platte Valley Companies will meet Wakefield at 7 p.m.
There will be an opening ceremony prior to the Gering-Wakefield contest. Professional Rodeo Hall of Famer and two-time world champion steer wrestler Dean Gorsuch will throw out the first pitch. Sky divers will descend into the stadium as the National Anthem is performed.
Entering this year’s state opener, Palomo doesn’t know a whole lot about the Spartans’ opponent Seward. The Jays sports a record of just 10-13, but caught fire in the area tournament. Seward dropped its first game to Aurora before running off five straight wins, including a 10-3 toppling of Crete in the championship.
“I heard they are pretty young, but they are a team that is getting hot at the right time,” Palomo said of Seward. “They put the ball in play a lot. They are a team that pitches well. No matter who we play, though, we just have to show up and focus on what we are doing and what we can control. We want to play the best game that we possibly can.”
Alliance and Seward have played one common opponent during the regular season. Seward lost 13-5 to Class A’s WESTCO Zephyrs back on June 14, while Alliance went 3-0 against the Zephyrs. The Spartans won by scores of 8-4, 12-5, and 9-4 in 12 innings.
Alliance has been led this season by a strong stable of pitchers. Five different hurlers have thrown 45 or more innings. Trevor Dubray leads the way with 56 innings of work. He sports an earned run average of 0.75 and has struck out a team-high 83.
The Spartans also have counted on Collin Schrawyer, who has pitched 55.2 innings. Chase King follows with 52.2 innings, JJ Garza with 51.2 innings, and Peyton Pinedo with 46.1. The team’s combined ERA is 1.538 as the staff has combined to strike out 296.
“Whoever I give the ball to, I know we are confident whoever is on the bump,” Palomo said. “Throwing strikes and giving our defense opportunities is what I ask them to do. We can’t compete with walks. I just want them to have them put the ball into play because we can’t strike them all out. We need our defense to back up our pitching and hopefully it will work.”
In addition to Gering, Alliance also won’t have to make much of a road trip in for state play. The Spartans will commute back and forth for as long as they stay in the tournament, which continues through Wednesday.
“That is a big thing, too. We get to sleep in our own beds and it will be a good time,” Palomo said. “We are fortunate to be here, and we just have to focus on what we can control and take advantage of the opportunities that we have.”
Palomo is a native of Gering. He played for Platte Valley Companies and also helped coach in the program before moving to Alliance. He said it will be special to bring his team back home to play in the state tournament.
“Looking back, Gering has a special place in my heart,” he said. “It is a cool feeling to be able to bring the team I coach now back to where it all started. It will be a good feeling. I know that Alliance will bring a good crowd and I know a lot of family and friends in the Panhandle. I really am looking forward to it. It will be a fun experience.”