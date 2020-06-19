ALLIANCE — The Sidney Seniors claimed a hard-fought 8-7 win over the Alliance First National Spartan Juniors in the first round of the Clair Conly Tournament on Friday.
Both teams started off with hot bats with each team scoring two runs in the first inning.
Alliance took a 3-2 lead at the top of the second inning after Mario Garza hit a pop fly that turned into a double play. Nic Wright, though, would tag up and score for the Spartans.
In the bottom of the second, Sidney would reclaim the lead on a Jacob Dowse single that scored Luke Kasten and Austin Lulf.
Both teams were scoreless in the third inning, but neither teams’ offense would remain dormant the rest of the game.
Alliance’s Kaden Ferguson scored on a single by Drew Romick to tie the game at 4. Wright would break the tie after tagging up and scoring on a pop fly to centerfield by Brantz Halouska. Alliance led 5-4 going into to the bottom of the fourth inning.
Kasten tied the game for Sidney after he stole home after Alliance’s Romick caught a pop fly by Tommy Ellwanger.
After holding the Spartans scoreless in the top of the fifth inning, Sidney ignited for three runs to take the 8-5 lead.
Sidney’s Sawyer Dickman led off the scoring on a Meyer single to leftfield. Leeling stole home for Sidney’s second run of the inning. Jakob Meyer capped off the inning scoring on a ground out by Lulf.
Alliance rallied in the top of the sixth as Wright scored on a passed ball to cut the lead to 8-6. With the bases loaded, Tayzon Brown drew the walk to score Landon Crowe. The Spartans’ rally fell short as they took the 8-7 loss.
The Alliance seniors bounced back from their season-opening, doubleheader loss to North Platte on Thursday, claiming wins over Bridgeport and Chadron.
In the first game of the tournament, the Spartans downed Bridgeport 9-0.
The game wasn’t without controversy as Bridgeport had a second-inning run called back in the bottom of the third.
Alliance 4-0 at the end of the third inning. The Spartans would tack of five more in the fourth.
Kellen Muhr scored Alliance’s first run of the inning on a Chase King ground out. Collin Schrawyer scored on an EJ Gomez single, JJ Garza scored on a Vic Hinojosa single. AJ Escamilla knocked in two runs on a single. Trevor DuBray and Hinojosa picked up the finals two runs on Escamilla’s single.
In the late game, two huge innings propelled the Spartans past Chadron, 12-0. Alliance jumped on Chadron 7-0 in the first inning and never looked back. The Spartans tacked on five more in the third inning. The game was called on the 10-run rule.
Bridgeport rebounded from its loss earlier in the day, picking up a 4-3 win over Sidney in a pitcher’s duel.
Sidney jumped on top with three runs in the first.
Nolan Hofrock scored first after advancing to third and then home on an error by Bridgeport’s Scout Gamble.
Meyer knocked in Sam Hashman with a double to the shortstop. Dickman added a run on a Micha Schneider single.
With the bases loaded, Dawson Kriha drew a walk that scored Ethan Eckhardt.
Bridgeport scored three more runs in the bottom of the second. Brandon Neiger scored on a triple by Alex Barnette. Barnette would score on a single by Jake Wallesen. Wallesen scored on a double to leftfield by KJ Bush. Bridgeport had the 4-3 led after two innings. Neither team scored again as the pitchers took control of the game.
Buckely won its matchup with Chadron 8-2 in the first round of the tournament.
The two teams battled evenly with Chadron taking the 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Xander Provance scored for Chadron on a passed ball, and Dawson Dunbar stole home.
Buckley scored three runs in the fifth to take the 4-2 lead. They tacked on four more runs in the sixth to bring the final score to 8-2.
