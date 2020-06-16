Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN BOX BUTTE...SCOTTS BLUFF...NORTHWESTERN MORRILL...SOUTHERN SIOUX AND SOUTHEASTERN GOSHEN COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 PM MDT... AT 951 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA PANHANDLE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. WIND GUSTS OF 50 TO 55 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. STRONG WINDS MAY BE OBSERVED WITHOUT ANY RAIN OR LIGHTNING. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SCOTTSBLUFF, TORRINGTON, GERING, MITCHELL, TERRYTOWN, MORRILL, MINATARE, LINGLE, LYMAN, YODER, STEGALL, HAWK SPRINGS, HUBBARD HILL, FLAHERTYS CORNER, VETERAN, LAKE MINATARE, HUNTLEY, LAKE MINATARE CAMPGROUND, SCOTTS BLUFF NATIONAL MONUMENT AND KILPATRICK LAKE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER, CONTACT YOUR NEAREST LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. THEY WILL RELAY YOUR REPORT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE IN CHEYENNE. &&