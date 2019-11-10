Andy Carter earns submission win over Willie Schwartzkopf at LCS 29

Tyler Hawley and Chris Sturgeon go to the mat during their 170-pound match at LCS 29: Bad Blood at the Scotts Bluff County Events Center in Mitchell on Saturday, Nov. 9.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

The following are the results from Legion Combat Sports 29: Bad Blood that was held Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Scotts Bluff County Events Center:

Kennny Mekolon submits Mike Talley, 1st Rd.

Jimmy McGee submits Andrew Walker, 3rd Rd.

Josh Jolley TKO Mako Runs Against, 2nd Rd.

Cruz Delacruz UD Jason Fritzler

Brandon Rodriguez TKO Mark McGehee, 1st Rd.

Chris Sturgeon UD Tyler Hawley

Francisco Beltran TKO TJ Evans, 1st Rd.

Kiellen Fantroy submits Josh Cinnoco, 2nd Rd.

LJ Chasing Hawk submits Cody Scherer, 1st Rd

Johnny Torres TKO Paul Valdez, 2nd Rd.

Kam Jordan submits Tyler Hampton, 1st Rd.

Andy Carter submits Willie Schwartzkopf, 1st Rd.

