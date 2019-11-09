Andy Carter ready for match at LCS 29

When Andy Carter steps into the cage with Willie Schwartzkopf at LCS 29: Bad Blood, Carter will be showing off an all-new skill set.
Carter has been training in jiujitsu, Muy Thai, wrestling and boxing to prepare for this bout.
“Wrestling is something I just started picking up because of my opponent, Willie. A lot of the guys in the MMA business survive off wrestling, My whole fight game is completely different. My style of fighting is different.”
Carter has been training with American Top Team in Atlanta to get himself ready for this fight. He said he has been training with them for the last three months.
Carter and Schwartzkopf will be making their pro debuts at the event after having battled in an amateur bout previously. Carter won that fight by a guillotine choke.
Since that bout, Carter said he has seen Willie work on his boxing technique in some of his more recent fights.
“I expect him to want to stand and bang, because I know Willie doesn’t have great boxing. I saw it in his last fight. One thing I know about Willie is he won’t try new things on me. He is going to have to come with something he knows or something he feels will break me down. I’m not an easy person to break down,” Carter said.
Carter feels he has the advantage in the fight.
“With an 81 1/2-inch wingspan, I’m quick and dominant on my feet. I am quick handed and I have a lot of power. I am mainly known now for my endurance in training,” he said.
Plus, he doesn’t have any distractions. Since turning pro, Carter has been concentrating on his fighting career.
“This is my job. I don’t have another job. Besides going to school to be a paramedic, this is what I do full time. I travel and train to be a better fighter,” he said.
Carter said he will treat this just like any other fight.
“It’s just a normal day at the office for me,” he said. “I can go in the cage with somebody who is 0-8 and I’m 8-0. It doesn’t really matter. Once i get in the cage, he can get that lucky shot or that technique submission. When I go in the cage, it is about business.”
The fight isn’t without controversy. Carter said he does have some ill will toward Schwartzkopf. He took offense to Schwartzkopf calling him out while he was incarcerated.
“I couldn’t do anything when he called me out,” Carter said. “I was in the Nebraska Department of Corrections work release. That’s what got the blood flowing a little bit. Like Willie said, he didn’t think I was going to lose sleep. I lost sleep and I think it’s his time to go to sleep now.”
Carter and Schwartzkopf will be the main event at LCS 29: Bad Blood. The fights begin at 6 p.m. at the Scotts Bluff Events Center in Mitchell.
