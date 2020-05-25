TORRINGTON — The boys of summer were out for the first time this summer in the Wyo-Braska area.
In their season-opening game, the Torrington Tigers Class C team defeated the Wheatland, Wyoming, Lobos on Monday.
Torrington’s Matt Hellus scored the game’s first run on a single by Bodie Moffat in the first inning.
Torrington took the 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Wheatland exploded for four runs in the second to go up 4-1. Wheatland’s Mike Haeffelin, Lane Nix, Grant Goodrich and Nolan Schaeffer each scored a run in the second.
Haeffelin added another run in the top of the fourth to increase Wheatland’s lead to 5-1.
Torrington stormed back in the fifth inning with four runs. Ayden Desmond, Bryce Hager, Brady Cook and Bodie Moffat each crossed home plate for the Tigers.
In the top of the sixth inning, Wheatland’s Lee Raser drove in Cooper Meyer to put the Lobos up 6-5.
Torrington’s Desmond and Matt Moore crossed the plate in the bottom of the sixth to give the Tigers the 7-6 win.
Moffat was 2-for-3 to lead the Tigers in batting.
Torrington’s Class A team played the late game. Results were not available as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.