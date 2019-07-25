Battle-tested Zephyrs eager for first state tournament since 2013

Going into their first Nebraska Class A Senior Legion State Baseball Tournament since 2013, the WESTCO Zephyrs shouldn’t be wide-eyed or intimidated by the competitive field of teams that will join them.
Instead it should be business as usual for a WESTCO squad that regularly battled against difficult competition from multiple states throughout a campaign that’s resulted in a well-earned 31-19 record.
“I know for a fact that our guys are not going to be totally intimidated by our opponents going into this tournament,” WESTCO head coach Jeremiah Luber said. “That’s a big thing, especially knowing these will be some of the bigger games our guys have ever played in.”
The 16-team Class A state tournament begins Saturday at two sites. WESTCO will play in the eight-team National Division at Memorial Field in Kearney. The eight-team American Division will be held at Omaha Creighton Prep.
The opening test for the Zephyrs will be a traditionally-tough Gretna opponent that sports a record of 25-17 after finishing runner-up to Fremont in the A-6 tournament in Columbus. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Not only has Gretna enjoyed success over the past couple months, it also put together a 16-8 record during the high school spring season. Two of those losses came in the Class A state tournament.
Against Gretna, Luber knows the Zephyrs will be facing a program that’s traditionally been one of the best in the state for many years.
“Gretna has a winning program,” he said. “Ever since my time back in Waverly, they’ve been a very successful program. I’m extremely sure they are going to be very sound defensively and will have a lot of guys that can throw strikes. We’re going to have to put our best foot forward.”
While the Scottsbluff and Gretna schools have met up in a number of state tournament games on the football field and basketball court in recent past, this will mark the first meeting between the communities on the baseball diamond.
Getting the nod on the mound for WESTCO likely will be Harold Baez. Baez owns a 6-4 record with a 1.64 earned run average. His 71-strikeout total is second on the staff. He’s coming off one of his best starts of the season last week at the area tournament. He held a potent Kearney Runza offense to just two hits in a 1-0 loss.
“He was in complete control the entire game,” Luber said of Baez. “He’s had some starts where that hasn’t been the case, but he was in complete control of that entire game. Their guy was too and they were able to get the one big hit. We’re anticipating a similar game to that one on Saturday. I think it will be a low-scoring game and we’re going to have to find a way to score some runs.”
The other first-round games Saturday will include Big Fred’s of Millard North facing Lincoln Southwest’s Pinnacle Bank, Papillion’s Pinnacle Bank taking on Omaha South’s Jordan’s Studio, and Kearney battling Millard West’s Roof-Tech Wildcats. The Wildcats are 34-10 and won the high school state title this spring.
The state tournament will continue through Wednesday. The two division winners will meet in a best-of-three playoff Aug. 2-3 with the winning advancing to the Mid-South Regional Aug. 7-11 in Hastings.
Luber said competing at state is a well-deserved award for the Zephyrs.
“That was one of the things we wanted to get done when we sat down at the start of the season,” he said. “I’m very proud of our guys. It’s the first team in six years to be in the state tournament. I told them it’s an accomplishment they will be able to take with them for the rest of their lives for sure."