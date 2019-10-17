Bayard and Bridgeport finished second and third respectively at the Girls District D-6 Cross Country meet on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Courthouse and Jail Rock Golf Course in Bridgeport.
Both teams will advance to state.
Bayard finished with a team score of 30. Jessica Whitebear, a senior, paced Bayard wit a time of 22:23 for a ninth-place finish. Laisha Garza ran a 22;58 for 13th place for the Tigers.
Also for Bayard, Tabbitha Muhr ran a 23:52, Laura Albro posted a 24:33, Cambree Schmaltz ran a 26:04 and Sharon Garza had a time of 26:08.
Alexis Hill finished in sixth place with a time of 22:11 for Bridgeport, followed by Sarah Lange who ran a 23:17 for 15th place. Also for Bridgeport, Claire Linders ran a 23:51, Jacie Lussetto posted a time of 25:00, Bethany Nichols finished the course in 25:24 and Maggie Clinger ran a 27:01.
Morrill’s Paityn Homan earned a berth at state with a seventh-place finish wit a time of 22:15. Kimball’s Chantel Malson ran a a 22:25 for 10t place. Jori Stewart of Hemingford finished in 12th place with a time of 22:57, and Gordon-Rushville’s Kassyl Gunwall finished 14th wit a time of 23:10 Malson, Stewart and Gunwall all advance to state with their top 15 finish.
In the boys meet, Hersey, North Plate St. Pat’s and Perkins County finished in the top three to advance to state.
Banner County’s Deven Sullivan finished the race in second place wit a time of 18:06. Gordon-Rushville’s Jace Freeseman ran an 18:35 for third place, Fourth place went to Logan O’Malley of North Platte St. Patrick’s, Morrill’s Jayden Harvey too 10th in 19:09, Daemon Avilez finished 12th in 19:31 and Garden County’s Michael Christiansen took 14th wit a time of 19:19.
In the District B-4 meet, Lexington claimed the first four individual titles. Gering finished in third place in the team standings to advance to the state tournament.
Gering’s Peyton Seiler finished in sixth place with a time of 17:24, Logan Andres took 12t with a time of 17:48.01, Logan Andrews took 12th place with a time of 17:48.1 and Tyler Nagel finished 13th with a time of 17:48.1.
Scottsbluff’s Kennedy Ronne was the Bearcats only state qualifier with a time of 17:49.1 for 14th place.
In the B-4 girls meet, Gering and Scottsbluff finished in first and second place. The Bearcats’ Brooke Holzworth took first place individually. Her teammates Sunny Edens took eighth, Stephanie Fielder finished in 11th and Jamisyn Howard finished in 13th place.
Gering’s Tukker Romey and Madison Seiler finished in second and third place respectively. Shailee Patton took fifth for the Bulldogs, and Madison Herbel took 15th.
In the C-4 boys meet, Sidney and Mitchell advance to state with first and second place finishes. Chadron’s Nathan Burch and Carter Ryan also advance to state with 10th and 13th place finishes.
Daniel Bashtovoi paced Sidney with a third-place finish, followed by Cameron Brauer in 4th, Mitchell Deer finished 8th, Benjamin Bashtovoi took 11th and Treyson Johnstone ended in 14th.
For Mitchell, Ashtyn Martin took fifth, Caden Knutson finished in sixth, and Josiah Anaya took 15th.
No results have been posted for the C-4 girls meet as of press time.
