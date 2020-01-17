Bayard girls, Hemingford boys get wins

BAYARD – The Bayard girl’s basketball team used a 20-point first quarter to win 51-38 over Hemingford Friday, Jan. 17 at Bayard.
“I thought we played pretty well but we didn’t come together as a team personally, but later down the road we are slowly getting better at bring everything we know together,” Jessica Whitebear, who finished with 15 points, said. “That first quarter start was pretty good for us. We are not quite a full-game team this year, but we are getting really good at putting all the pieces together.”
It was the Tigers third game in four days. Bayard topped Morrill in overtime on Tuesday before falling to Sioux County 44-41 on Thursday.
“We were pretty tired last night (Thursday) at Sioux County. It has been a rough week for us,” Whitebear said. “Tonight, we took that and put our heads in the game.”
Hemingford coach Steve Morava said his team fought hard in the second, third and fourth quarters, cutting the deficit to seven points, 38-31, in the fourth, but Bayard’s first quarter was too much to overcome.
“We can’t give up 20 points in the first 20 minutes with a young team, it is just not possible,” Morava said. “I was really proud of the kids because in the third quarter we were down 20ish and we were going into the fourth quarter down by seven. I am really proud of the kids. I have four freshmen on the floor at one time, so there has been growth and steady improvement and I saw that again tonight, not in the loss column but in the heart column.”
Bayard raced to a 7-0 lead to start the game and led 13-2 later. The Tigers pushed the lead to 20-4 on back-to-back buckets by Tayley Streeks. Hemingford close the first on a 5-0 run as Bayard led 20-9 after one period.
Hemingford started the second quarter outscoring Bayard 7-5 to slice the lead to single digits at 25-16. Bayard responded, closing out the half on a 6-2 run that saw Haley Cochran score all six points as the Tigers went into the lockerroom up 31-18.
The third quarter was low scoring with Hemingford applying plenty of defense and outscoring Bayard 11-5 to trail after three quarters 36-29.
Play stayed intense to open the fourth with Rylee Sharp hitting a bucket to push the lead back to nine only to watch Hemingford’s Kambree Walker nailing a field goal to cut the lead back to seven. That was as close as the Bobcats would get with Bayard going on a 7-0 run to push the lead to 45-31.
Bayard went up 49-33 only to see Hemingford cut the lead to 11, 49-38, with 1:32 to play. Neither team scored again until a Whitebear bucket late in the game sealed the win.
Whitebear and Cochran led the Tigers with a combined 30 points. The two each had 15 points. Grace Burry added eight while Rylee Sharp had six.
Hemingford was led by Kyla Walker with 11 points followed by Kambree Walker with seven.
Hemingford boys top Bayard
BAYARD – The Hemingford and Bayard boy’s basketball teams played a nip and tuck contest with the Bobcats coming out on top 53-47 in action Friday in Bayard.
Hemingford scored the first 17 points of the contest before Bayard’s Quintin Hassel hit a bucket with 2:25 left in the opening quarter. Hemingford went on toe lead 20-6 after one quarter.
The second quarter was just opposite of the first with Bayard outscoring Hemingford 20-6. Hemingford led late 26-19, but Bayard’s Trevor Reish and Garret Hopkins hit back-to-back treys and then Daemon Avilez hit one of two free throws with two seconds left to send the game into halftime tied at 26-26.
Bayard took its first lead of the game on a 3-pointer by Avilez with 7:11 left in the third to make it 32-28 for the Tigers. Hemingford came back with a 7-0 run to lead 35-32 on a trey by Zach Rozmiarek and back-to-back buckets by Alex Flog. Hemingford led 38-33 after three.
Hemingford opened the fourth on a 8-2 run to lead 46-35 after two treys from Jack Payne and Jayce Meyring. Bayard came back to cut the lead to three, 46-43, on 3-pointers from Reish and Avilez. Bayard cut the lead to two points on a bucket by Avilez with 30 seconds to play, but Brian Turek hit four free throws down the stretch to seal the game.
Hemingford was led by Kenny Wyland with 15 points followed by nine points each from Plog and Rozmiarek. Brian Turek chipped in eight.
Bayard was led by Avilez with 17 points followed by Quintin Hassel with eight, and six points each from Jack Kildow and Trevor Reish.
Hemingford will be back in action Saturday when they entertain Sioux County.
Girls
Hemingford 9 9 11 9 – 38
Bayard 20 11 5 15 – 51
HEMINGFORD
Avery Davies 4, Kambree Walker 7, Jayda Meyring 2, Kyla Walker 11, Catherine Bryner 5, Liz Mayer 1, Makenzy Chancellor 3, Kamryn Ash 2, Alexis McGowan 3.
BAYARD
Jessica Whitebear 15, Rylee Sharp 6, Tabbi Muhr 1, Kierra Miller 2, Grace Burry 8, Tayley Streeks 4, Haley Cochran 15.
Boys
Hemingford 20 6 12 15 – 53
Bayard 6 20 7 14 – 47
HEMINGFORD
Darin Turek 4, Greg Randolph 2, Brian Turek 8, Zach Rozmiarek 9, Alex Plog 9, Jack Payne 3, Jayce Meyring 3, Kenny Wyland 15.
BAYARD
Jack Kildow 6, Daemon Avilez 17, Quintin Hassel 8, Trevor Reish 6, Trent Marquez 5, Garret Hopkins 5.
