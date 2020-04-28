Bayard’s Brandon Neiger loves football and baseball.
He knew he would have to pick one or the other when it was time to consider competing in college.
Neiger made the decision to play baseball at Doane University last week.
“It was a tough choice and I love football and will always love football, but I think if I didn’t choose baseball, I would miss baseball a lot more,” Neiger said. “It has been there every summer and I think I would miss it a lot if I didn’t choose it.”
Now, Neiger will continue his baseball playing at the four-year level when he heads east to Doane.
“I am going to Doane to play baseball,” he said. “I really liked their campus, and their coaches are very nice.”
Getting to play baseball in college is something that is special to him with as much as he played the sport. Neiger played for the Bridgeport Bombers American Legion baseball team over the summers.
“It means a lot to play baseball in college,” he said. “Baseball has been there for me almost every summer and to have it growing up and going on to play someplace at a higher level means a lot.”
Last season for the Bridgeport Bombers, Neiger batted .245 with five RBIs. He struck out 42 batters from the mound a year ago while pitching.
As for the baseball season this year, Neiger said everything is up in the air. He is thinking there will be a shortened season, but there is no area, national or state tournaments this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Neiger said he misses being out practicing right now getting ready for the baseball season.
“It is hard (with no baseball),” he said. “I wish we were playing games right now.”
Neiger said he will miss everyone around the Bayard and Bridgeport area when he heads back east.
“I am going to miss the coaches,” he said. “I am going to miss my friends and pretty much the environment. I miss all the people showing up.”
