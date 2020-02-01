RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Scottsbluff boy’s basketball team held Rapid City Stevens to just 18 second half points in posting a 58-49 win Saturday in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Saturday.
The win was the Bearcats’ 17th of the season to just two losses. It was Scottsbluff’s fifth straight win since falling to Cheyenne East.
Scottsbluff’s Jasiya DeOllos, who led the Bearcats with 20 points, said the team executed to get the win.
“We played pretty good,” DeOllos said. “They ran a 2-3 zone so we got out of our rhythm a little bit, but we finally figured it out and were able to get some baskets.”
The defensive effort in the second half was the key for the Bearcats, too, holding Rapid City to just 18 second-half points.
“The defensive effort went pretty well,” he said. “We almost cut what they scored in the first half in half. We were able to create a little more turnovers, and get rid of their easy baskets.
Scottsbluff and Rapid City Stevens stayed close throughout the contest until the final quarter. Scottsbluff held a 17-14 lead after the opening eight minutes and then held a slim 33-31 lead at halftime.
The third quarter was another defensive showdown with the Bearcats running to a 46-43 lead.
The fourth quarter saw the Bearcats defense pick up even more as they allowed Stevens just six points in moving to the 9-point win.
Scottsbluff had just four players score, all in double figures. After DeOllos’ 20 points, Chance Parker and Dawson Mohr each had 14 points followed by Sam Clarkson with 10.
Scottsbluff will be back in action with the last two regular season home games of the year when they host Alliance on Friday and Sidney on Saturday.
Scottsbluff girls fall to Stevens
The Rapid City Stevens girl’s basketball team used a big first and third quarter in posting a 65-43 win over the Scottsbluff ladies Saturday in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Stevens scored 19 points in the first quarter while holding Scottsbluff to just four points for the 19-4 lead after the first eight minutes.
The second quarter was a little more evenly played. Rapid City outscored Scottsbluff 20-15 to lead at halftime 39-19.
Stevens opened the third by outscoring the Bearcats by 10, 22-12 to grab a 61-31 lead.
Scottsbluff came out in the fourth and outscored Rapid City 12-4, but it was a little too late.
Scottsbluff was led by Yara Garcia’s 16 points while Payton Burda tallied nine and Aubrey Krentz with six points.
Boys Game
Scottsbluff 17 16 13 12 — 58
RC Stevens 14 17 12 6 — 49
SCOTTSBLUFF
Jasiya DeOllos 20, Chance Parker 14, Dawson Mohr 14, Sam Clarkson 10.
STEVENS
Kaden Lemer 2, Colton Hartford 9, Daniel Vigoren 8, Blake Weaver 14, Mason Steele 16.
Girls Game
Scottsbluff 4 15 12 12 — 43
RC Stevens 19 20 22 4— 65
SCOTTSBLUFF
Izzy Wright 2, Yara Garcia 16, Emma Herman 3, Anna Kelley 3, Aubrey Krentz 6, Payton Burda 9, Brady Laucomer 4.
STEVENS
Grace Ellis 4, Grace Martin 9, Jayda McNabb 14, Jaden Matkins 5, Bailee Sobczak 9, Jill Delzer 8, Kenadi Rising 10, Ella Peterson 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.