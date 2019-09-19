Bearcat golfers finish second in Gothenburg

GOTHENBURG — For the sixth time in as many opportunities, the Scottsbluff High School girls golf team recorded a top-two finish at the Gothenburg Invitational on Thursday at Wild Horse Golf Club.
The Bearcats carded a 342 to place second behind North Platte, which claimed the top spot with a 322.
Thursday’s total tied the Bearcats’ second-best score of the season. Scottsbluff fired a season-low score of 331 on Tuesday at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.
Scottsbluff head coach Brock Ehler continued to see improvements from his squad, which knocked off 16 strokes from last year’s finish on Gothenburg’s links-style course layout.
“It was definitely an improvement, but we still feel like we can continue to even get better than that,” Ehler said. “We’re still leaving too many shots out there. We have to learn to manage the golf course better. We’ll keep working on that.”
Emily Krzyzanowski paced Scottsbluff individually with a 77. The sophomore carded an eagle and two birdies on a round that placed her third. She was one of just four golfers in the field to break 80. Krzyzanowski has now shot in the 70s three different times this season.
Ogallala’s Harley Hiltibrand won the individual title with a 73 and North Platte’s Baylee Steele was second with a 74.
A pair of other Bearcats medaled in the top 10. Anna Kelley shot an 85 to finish sixth and Carson Hauschild tied her career-low score in placing ninth with an 86.
“Carson played well,” Ehler said. “Carson was eight shots better than last year on that course.”
Two other Bearcats ended in the top 20. Halle Shaddick shot a 94 to finish 14th and Lehla Ehler placed 19th with a 97.
Coach Ehler said it would have taken an extremely low score to beat North Platte, which has been one of the top Class A teams in the state this year.
“We were hoping to close the gap a little more on North Platte,” he said. “They have a solid team.”
Next up for Scottsbluff will be a trip to Ogallala on Tuesday. The majority of the district field will be in competition.
Team Scoring
1, North Platte, 322. 2, Scottsbluff, 342. 3, Ogallala, 351. 4, Broken Bow, 412. 5, Cambridge, 417. 6, Holdrege, 432. 6, Northwest, 432. 8, Valentine, 435. 9, Minden, 439. 10, Lexington, 446. 11, Cozad, 452. 12, Gothenburg, 456. 13, McCook, 475.
Individual Top 10
1, Harley Hiltibrand, Ogallala, 73. 2, Baylee Steele, North Platte, 74. 3, Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 77. 4, Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 79. 5, Maggie Lashley, North Platte, 83. 6, Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 85. 7, Emily Gustafson, Holdrege, 86. 8, Abbie Jones, North Platte, 86. 9, Carson Hauschild, Scottsbluff, 86. 10, Kaylee Wach, Ogallala, 88.
Scottsbluff Team Scoring
3, Emily Krzyzanowski, 77. 6, Anna Kelley, 85. 9, Carson Hauschild, 86. 14, Halle Shaddick, 94. 19, Lehla Ehler, 97.
