Bearcat volleyball team ready to finally open season under new coach

After four long weeks of practice, the Scottsbluff High School volleyball team will finally get the opportunity to open its season when the Bearcats travel to Chadron on Tuesday.
Not only will it be the opening action of the campaign for the Bearcats, it will be their first under new head coach Leslie Foral. Foral, a Chadron High School graduate, was named to the position back in March. She took over for Alexia Lanka, who stepped down in January after guiding the program for three years.
Foral, who coached the Scottsbluff freshmen last year, said the transition up the ladder as been good.
“Everybody’s been so supportive and very accepting,” she said. “We are doing some different things with our rotations and on defense, so there’s been some adjustments. The girls seem to be catching on really quick and they’re open to what I’m telling them. Everything’s been going smoothly.”
Foral’s first match as the Bearcats’ head coach ironically enough will be in the same gymnasium where she was a standout player during her prep career for the Cardinals. She said it will certainly be a different feeling for this trip back to Chadron.
“It’s going to be very bittersweet,” she said. “It’s very ironic that this will be my first game as a varsity head coach. Even last year coaching the freshmen, I think that was the first time I’d been back in the school since I graduated. There are so many familiar faces when I go back there, so it’s kind of nice knowing that they’re kind of supporting me as well. I know they’re pulling for Chadron, but I definitely feel the support as well.”
Scottsbluff enters the season with plenty of experience as six different players return with starting experience from the past couple years. That group includes seniors Emma Herman, Jade Walker, Logan Hernandez, and Shelby Bewley, along with juniors Gracee Michael and Emma Foote.
Michael set a school record for most set assists in a match with 42 last year as a sophomore. She also is currently second in career set assists.
Foote also set a new school record for most service aces in a season with 48 last year.
Bewley is currently second in career digs.
The Bearcats also return four other varsity letter winners in senior Payson Haught along with juniors Josie Amoo, Izzy Wright, and Cali Wright.
Foral said the returning experience is a luxury.
“One of the biggest challenges in volleyball is finding that chemistry. I feel like with a lot of the girls that are returning, they’ve all played together so it’s nice having that consistency,” Foral said. “We also have some new faces stepping in. The girls who have played in the past have been welcoming and accepting to those new girls, and that’s been nice to see as well.”
It will be a busy opening week for the Bearcats. After the season opener on Tuesday, Scottsbluff will host Alliance in its first home match on Thursday. The Bearcats will then compete in a tournament in Gillette, Wyoming, on Friday and Saturday.
Foral said jumping right into action will be beneficial.
“You get the most experience and see the most growth through playing,” she said. “I’m excited for them to kind of hit the ground running this week and get in as many games as possible.”
Scottsbluff will face a Chadron squad that already has some game action under its belt. The Cardinals swept Mitchell in three sets to open their season on Thursday. Chadron welcomed back seven players who saw starting action a year ago.