Bearcats advance to second round of Class B playoffs

The No. 1-seeded Scottsbluff Bearcats dominated Alliance 48-6 in the first round of the Class B playoffs.
Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall said his team keeps improving every game out.
“We just hope to play our best game of football every week,” he said. “We will take our chances against whoever we play. We just executed our defensive game plan. We played really well on the defensive side of the ball and did things right.”
Scottsbluff quarterback Brett Hill, who was starting in the place of Sebastian Harsh, accounted for the Bearcats first three touchdowns.
Hill threw a 39-yard strike to Trevor Schwartz to put the Bearcats up 7-0 after the PAT. With 3:09 left in the first quarter, Hill punched the ball into the end zone to put Scottsbluff up 14-0.
With 10:15 left in the second quarter, Hill threw a 6-yard pass to Caleb Walker. Walker then kicked the extra point to give Scottsbluff the 21-0 lead.
The Bearcats’ Jacob Krul scored on a 6-yard run. The PAT failed, giving Scottsbluff a 27-0 lead.
Jasiya DeOllos blocked an Alliance punt and Caleb Walker scooped it up and ran 10 yards for the touchdown. The play was officially ruled a fumble. DeOllos would score on a 2-point conversion on the next play.
On Scottsbluff’s first drive of the second half, DeOllos took the ball 53-yards for the touchdown and the 42-0 lead.
With the outcome of the game not really in doubt, Scottsbluff’s second and third string players took over.
“It’s good any time you can get guys experience on Friday night, it’s very important,” Hall said. “More importantly, if you are a member of our team and you play a play in the playoffs, you letter. We think that’s important for these kids who put their time in all season long and do a great job for us on the scout team. So, it was important for us to get everybody in the game tonight.”
Alliance’s Trevor DuBray connected with Collin Schrawyer on a 29-yard pass to put Alliance on the board. The Bulldogs failed to convert the PAT, making the score 35-6. It would be Allliance’s only score in the game.
Scottsbluff’s Jackson Ostdiek had an 18-yard TD run that put Scottsbluff up 48-6.
The win set up the Bearcats to play Norris, who won 38-10 over Mount Michael Benedictine.
Scottsbluff will have home field advantage, which Hall said is huge for the team.
“We get to sleep in our beds. There’s a lot to that about being able to stay in your routine and not have to get on the bus and stay in a hotel. It’s good that we have the opportunity to play at home again,” he said.
