The Scottsbluff Bearcats bashed the Norris Titans defense winning 49-28 behind five touchdowns by Sabastian Harsh.
Scottsbluff’s Jasiya DeOllos and Caleb Walker also scored for the Bearcats.
Norris got on the board first on a 2-yard run by Titans’ quarterback Aidan Oerter.
Scottsbluff, though, didn’t panic after surrendering an early score to Norris, assistant coach Jeremiah Luber said.
“We knew coming they are a talented football team,” Luber said. “They have a really good quarterback and lot of skill position players. We knew it was going to be a fight. We were expecting it.”
Luber said his team knew Norris might play them tough with their offensive weapons, but his team just played good, solid defense.
“We knew that was going to be a huge challenge for us with their big receivers. Our guys just really hung in there. We knew they were going to make some plays. We just to hang in there and try to stop the big play from happening,” he said.
The Bearcats began to ran away with the game in the second quarter. Harsh scored before the end of the first quarter. He added two more times in the second, to give the Bearcats the 21-7 lead at halftime.
Harsh’s put in an outstanding performance, especially considering he hasn’t played the last six quarters of football heading into this game. Harsh went down with an injury in the second quarter at McCook two weeks ago. He then sat out the entire game against Alliance in the first round of the Class B playoffs last week.
“It was good to see him out there. The offensive line was doing an outstanding job picking up some of those stunts and he ran really hard,” Luber said.
Harsh led the Bearcats with 294 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Jacob Krul added 58 yards on 12 carries and Jasiya DeOllos added 61 yards on nine carries and a touchdown. Caleb Walker had 45 yards and a touchdown for Scottsbluff.
With the win, Scottsbluff advances in the playoffs to take on Omaha Roncalli. The Bearcats faced off against Roncalli last year, and Luber is expecting to see a similar game plan from them.
“I know their quarterback is very talented. A lot of really good athletes over there. They gave us all we could handle last year. We’re not expecting anything different. It’s going to be a good football game,” he said.
Scottsbluff will travel to Omaha to take on Omaha Roncalli on Friday, Nov. 15 in the next round of the playoffs. Luber said the Bearcats will be ready to play.
“Earlier this year, we went on the road back-to-back weeks to Hastings and GI, who are two teams playing tonight,” Luber said. “It’s something we’ve done before. I think our guys will be ready to go. We just talked about how we’re going to flip scripts next week. We’re going to be the ones traveling seven hours. Our guys are ready for the challenge.
“Roncalli will spread it out and run some RPO stuff. They threw for a lot of yards on us last year. We’re expecting to a similar looking offense to what we saw tonight. Really talented athletes out in space. We’re going to have to tackle.”
Norris (7-4) 7 0 6 15 — 28
N — Aiden Oerter 2 run (Aaron Williams kick)
S — Sabastian Harsh 2 run (Caleb Walker kick)
Second Quarter
S — Harsh 4 run (kick failed)
S — Harsh 16 run (Harsh run)
Third Quarter
S — Harsh 3 run (Walker kick)
N — Bryson Schultz 42 run (kick failed)
S — Jasiya DeOllos 14 run (Walker kick)
Fourth Quarter
S — Harsh 8 run (Walker kick)
N — Oerter 10 pass to Ethan Schmidt (Oerter pass to CJ Hood)
S — Walker 3 run (Walker kick)
N — Dylan Meyer 1 run (Williams kick)
Harsh 2 of 4 42 yards
Harsh 42 carries for 294 5 TD’s
Krul 12 carries for 58
DeOllos 9 carries for 61 yards TD
Walker 5 carries for 45 yards TD
Trevor Schwartz 1 catch for 25
Caleb Walker 1 catch for 17
Oerter 18 of 32 for 250 yards
Oerter 13 carries 75 yards
Meyer 2 carries for 16 TD
Schultz 5 carries for 61 TD
Ashton Hausmann 1 carry for 10
Williams 1 carry for 3
Hood 5 catches 100
Schultz 1 catch 9
James Carnie 5 for 44
Schmidt 3 for 47 TD
Noah VanBrockin 2 for 35
Meyer 1 catch for 15 yards
Norris missed 43 yard fg in 1st
Scottsbluff’s Galindo recovered a fumble in the 1st
Scottsbluff defense thwarted a fake punt in the second (8:03)
Rohrer three sacks in the game
