Bearcats, Bulldogs to play for Twin City softball title

The Scottsbluff and Gering softball teams will decide the championship of the Twin City Invitational after winning their respective pools on Friday.
Scottsbluff finished 2-1 and won the tie-breaker over Chadron and Gothenburg to earn a spot in the final. The Bearcats fell to Chadron 13-12 before taking down Burlington, Colorado 19-2, and Gothenburg, 17-8. The tie-breaker consisted of least amount of runs given up as Scottsbluff gave up 23, Gothenburg allowed 31 and Chadron gave up 32.
Gering didn’t have any problem making the final game, finishing 3-0 on the day with wins over Alliance (9-3), Chase County (11-0) and Sterling, Colorado (6-3).
The Bulldogs and Bearcats will clash at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Scottsbluff High School.
Scottsbluff’s Kymber Shallenberger finished 1-1 in the circle for the Bearcats, while Keela Peters picked up a win for Scottsbluff against Burlington.
Offensively for the Bearcats, Sasha Paez belted five doubles and Reagan Churchill added three. Taylor Klein, Mariyah Avila, Brady Laucomer and Alex Jones each finished with two doubles on the day. Jones also finished with a triple.
Paez also racked up eight RBIs, while Avila added seven, Laucomer had six, Klein and Maddie Johnston had four each, and Shallenberger and Talera Kinsey finished with two.
Maddy Wiese collected a pair of pitching wins for the Bulldogs, while Brylee Dean tossed a no-hitter in Gering’s win over Chase County.
Gering got a pair of doubles from Dean, while Hannah Splattstoesser and Maddie Walker each finished with a double.
Kiana Island had a big day for the Bulldogs hammering two home runs and driving in four runs in Gering’s 3-0 effort.
The final games of the day will start at 9 a.m. with Alliance taking on Gothenburg at Scottsbluff High School and Burlington taking on Chase County at Oregon Trail Park in Gering.
Sterling will play Chadron at 11 a.m., also at Oregon Trail Park in Gering.
Friday’s Games
Chadron 032 08 — 13 9 3
Scottsbluff 223 05 — 12 15 2
WP — Dawn Dunbar. LP — Kymber Shallenberger.
2B — Chadron (Dawn Dubar, Malia Burwell). Scottsbluff (Sasha Paez 3, Reagan Churchill 2, Mariyah Avila, Taylor Klein, Brady Laucomer, Keela Peters).
Gering 010 021 5 — 9 12 0
Alliance 200 001 0 — 3 6 1
WP — Maddy Wiese. LP — Jaycee Acosta.
2B — Alliance (Taylor Manion).
Gering 531 2 — 11 12 0
Chase County 000 0 — 0 0 2
WP — Brylee Dean. LP — Morgan Peterson.
HR — Gering (Kiana Island). 3B — Gering (Maddy Wiese). 2B — Gering (Brylee Dean 2, Hannah Splattstoesser).
Scottsbluff 404 (11) — 19 14 0
Burlington 200 0 — 2 3 3
WP — Keela Peters.
HR — Scottsbluff (Mariyah Avila, Brady Laucomer). 2B — Scottsbluff (Sasha Paez 2, Reagan Churchill, Alex Jones, Laucomer).
Sterling 120 000 — 3 5 0
Gering 130 020 — 6 8 3
WP — Maddy Wiese.
HR — Gering (Kiana Island). 2B — Gering (Maddi Walker).
Scottsbluff 372 5 — 17 20 3
Gothenburg 204 2 — 8 9 2
WP — Kymber Shallenberger. LP — Bailey Coulter.
2B — Scottsbluff (Mariyah Avila, Maddie Johnston, Alex Jones, Taylor Klein, Shallenberger). Gothenburg (Madison Beachel, Coulter).
3B — Scottsbluff (Alex Jones).
