Bearcats drop doubleheader to North Platte

The Scottsbluff softball team dropped a doubleheader to North Platte in the Bearcats’ final regular-season home games on Tuesday night in Scottsbluff.
North Platte pounded out a 15-7 win in game one and followed that up with an 11-8 win in the second contest.
Three Bearcat seniors played on their home field for the final time during the regular season. The senior trio includes Taylor Klein, Hope Schanaman, and Talera Kinsey.
Klein, who has been a starter since her freshman year, said the team played well despite the setbacks.
“My team played so well today. We played without pressure on ourselves,” Klein said. “We played cool, calm, and collected is what we call it. And when we play like this, we play our best.”
The Bearcats continually battled the Class A Bulldogs throughout both games. That fight was something Klein was proud of.
“That is something that we are good at,” she said. “When we are down, we don’t let it defeat us. We know we can do it and we come back and want to get the runs back.”
Even Scottsbluff head coach Mike Gentry was pleased with the way his team played Tuesday despite the losses against a talented North Platte squad.
“I am really proud of the way the ladies competed and we just came up just a little bit short,” Gentry said. “North Platte does a really good job of hitting the ball and I felt we did, too. But we just got out-played a little bit.”
The way Scottsbluff hit the ball against North Platte is a positive for the Bearcats.
“We just have to keep trusting what we are doing,” Gentry said. “If we do that things will go our way.”
North Platte outhit Scottsbluff in the first game 13-8. The Bulldogs had three home runs off the bats of Tatum Montelongo, Shelby Yoshida, and Abby Orr, while also getting three doubles from Montelongo, Cassidy Ratliff, and Ellie Hanson.
Scottsbluff also swung it well, too, finishing with four doubles. Klein had a double with three RBIs, while Brady Laucomer had a double while going 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Sasha Paez had a double with a RBI while the other double came from the bat of Maddie Johnston. Kinsey also had a good game with two hits and three RBIs.
North Platte scored a run in all six innings of the opening contest and held a 14-2 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth. That was when the Bearcats showed some fight, scoring five runs to keep the game going.
Mariyah Avila started the fifth by reaching on an error. Laucomer followed with a single before Klein doubled home two runs. Johnston then walked and Kinsey singled in two more runs. Kinsey would later score on a Paez double to cut the lead in half at 14-7 and force another inning. That was as close as the Bearcats got as Yoshiba blasted a solo home run to put the Bulldogs up by eight.
The second game saw another slugfest. Scottsbluff outhit North Platte 13-12 with the two teams combining for 14 extra base hits. North Platte continued to hit the long ball as Orr and Sydney Barner each had home runs, while Aspen Nelson had a triple. Barner and Montelongo each had doubles.
Scottsbluff tallied six doubles, one triple, and two home runs.
The home runs came in the seventh inning as the Bearcats almost came back from an 11-5 deficit to only lose by three. Johnston and Laucomer each had home runs in the last at bat.
Scottsbluff also ripped out six doubles, led by Avila with two, while Klein, Laucomer, Peters, and Alex Jones each had one. Kinsey had a triple in the contest.
Scottsbluff held an early 3-2 lead through four innings before North Platte heated up the bats with five in the fifth and three in the sixth for a 10-5 lead. Scottsbluff’s comeback came up just a little too short.
Scottsbluff will be back in action on Thursday when it travels to Gering.
Game 1
North Platte 312 531 – 15 13 2
Scottsbluff 200 050 – 7 8 3
2B – Maddie Johnston, Taylor Klein, Brady Laucomer, Sasha Perez.
Game 2
North Platte 011 053 1 – 11 12 2
Scottsbluff 201 020 3 – 8 13 2
2B – Mariyah Avila 2, Alex Jones, Taylor Klein, Brady Laucomer, Keela Peters.
3B – Talera Kinsey.
HR – Maddie Johnston, Brady Laucomer.
