Bearcats ignite in sweep of Chase County

IMPERIAL — Winning certainly can be contagious.
After picking up its first win of the season on Thursday night against rival Gering, the Scottsbluff softball team followed it up with a dominating doubleheader sweep of Chase County on Saturday afternoon in Imperial.
The Bearcats prevailed in both games by identical scores of 15-2 to improve their season record to 3-2.
“I was very pleased,” Scottsbluff head coach Michael Gentry said of the sweep. “Our pitchers did a very good job. We gave up no earned runs. The girls continued to swing the sticks well. I was very pleased with our effort today.”
The offensive firepower displayed by the Bearcats to start the season has been impressive. Scottsbluff scored its 30 runs Saturday on a whopping total of 24 hits. Nine of those were the extra-base variety.
During their current three-game winning streak, the Bearcats have piled up 34 hits.
“We returned a lot of depth swinging the bat and we have a lot of younger kids who’ve really stepped up,” Gentry said. “It makes it difficult to put together a lineup sometimes.”
In Saturday’s first game, eight different Bearcat hitters collected at least one hit. Leading the way with two hits each were Mariyah Avila, Brady Laucomer and Taylor Klein. Avila and Laucomer both homered and scored three runs. Avila finished with a team-high four runs batted in.
Laucomer, who leads Scottsbluff with a .643 batting average, also drove in three runs to increase her team-leading tally in that category to eight.
Klein, who missed the Bearcats’ first two games, continued to swing a hot bat. She went 2-for-2 with a double and is now a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate in her only two games played so far this season.
Freshman Sasha Paez knocked in a pair of runs for the Bearcats.
The opening-game result was never in doubt after Scottsbluff plated 10 runs in the top of the first inning.
Kymber Shallenberger benefitted from the offensive show as she earned the win in the circle. Shallenberger allowed just two hits and struck out six in four innings of work. Chase County’s lone two runs were both unearned.
Scottsbluff’s offense didn’t cool off in game two. The Bearcats totaled 13 hits and scored crooked numbers in every inning, including six in the third.
Alex Jones paced the Bearcat offense with three hits from her leadoff spot. She also scored three times. Shallenberger and Paez both finished with two hits each. Shallenberger homered and drove in four runs, while Paez doubled and knocked in three runs.
Ashley Grasmick and Hope Schanaman tripled in the contest.
Laucomer and freshman Malina Garcia both finished with a double. Garcia, Shallenberger, Grasmick, and Paez scored two runs each.
Keela Peters picked up the win in the circle. She allowed five hits and no earned runs in four innings. Peters fanned four
Through just five games, Gentry continues to see positive strides taken by the Bearcats.
“We’ve gotten better every time we’ve stepped on the field,” he said. “From where we were at when we went to Lexington until now, I’m very encouraged by the progression that I’m seeing and hopefully we can just continue that.”
Scottsbluff will return to action on Tuesday at home against Chadron.
Game One
Scottsbluff (10)12 2 — 15 11 2
Chase County 200 0 — 2 2 3
WP — Kymber Shallenberger.
HR — Scottsbluff (Mariyah Avila, Brady Laucomer). 2B — Scottsbluff (Taylor Klein).
Game Two
Scottsbluff (3-2) 326 4 — 15 13 4
Chase County 101 0 — 2 5 0
WP — Keela Peters.
HR — Scottsbluff (Kymber Shallenberger). 3B — Scottsbluff (Ashley Grasmick, Hope Schanaman). 2B — Scottsbluff (Malina Garcia, Brady Laucomer, Sasha Paez).