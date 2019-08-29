Bearcats, Kimball’s Wise win golf titles in Bayard

BAYARD — The Scottsbluff junior varsity girls golf team captured the championship of the Bayard Invitational on Thursday at Bayard’s Chimney Rock Golf Course.
Scottsbluff carded a 416 to finish on top by 34 strokes over Mitchell, which finished second with a 450. Chadron earned third place with a 456.
Kimball’s Payton Wise fired an 81 to claim the individual title. Wise also medaled in ninth at the Sidney Invite earlier this week.
Chadron’s Maddie Pelton finished second individually with a round of 94.
Four Bearcats medaled in the top 10. Haley Holzworth led the way by shooting a 96 to place third. Livy Hilyard followed in fifth with a 103, Hanna Abrams finished sixth with a 104, and Taryn Somson placed ninth with a 113. Also for the Bearcats, Olivia Taylor shot a 117.
Other local medalists were Mitchell’s Jacque Bowles in fourth with a 97, Alliance’s Julia Wilson in seventh with a 108, Mitchell’s Lexi Schledewitz in eighth with a 112, and Alliance’s Kaylie Bolinger in 10th with a 113.
Bayard Invite
Team Scoring
1, Scottsbluff JV, 416. 2, Mitchell, 450. 3, Chadron, 456. 4, Alliance JV, 461. 5, Gordon-Rushville, 529. 6, Bridgeport, 588. 7, Perkins County, 594.
Individual Top 10
1, Payton Wise, Kimball, 81. 2, Maddie Pelton, Chadron, 94. 3, Haley Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 96. 4, Jacque Bowles, Mitchell, 97. 5, Livy Hilyard, Scottsbluff, 103. 6, Hanna Abrams, Scottsbluff, 104. 7, Julia Wilson, Alliance, 108. 8, Lexi Schledewitz, Mitchell, 112. 9, Taryn Somson, Scottsbluff, 113. 10, Kaylie Bolinger, Alliance, 113.
Individual Team Scoring
Bayard — Megan Cawley, 167; Erika Flores, 159; Kristy Colson, 191. Bridgeport — Ashley Lecher, 133; Ashley Estrada, 162; Mileena Cruz, 140; Jordan Wagner, 153. Alliance JV — Julia Wilson, 108; Julia Carlson, 124; Morgan Young, 117; Sydney Allard, 123; Kaylie Bolinger, 113. Gordon-Rushville — Shelby Hurlburt, 113; Abby Bum, 133; Alliah Boume, 144; Kylie Coomes, 139. Kimball — Payton Wise, 81; Maddie Cook, 118; Katie Heeg, 117. Mitchell — Jacque Bowles, 97; Martina Cardona, 113; Lexi Schledewitz, 112; Marissa Cardona, 128. Garden County — Tarah Ross, 140; Keona Hill, 158; Melissa Zambrano, 153. Chadron — Maddie Pelton, 94; Maralee Rischling, 120; Raeleigh Bridges, 126; Elizabeth Harrison, 116; Jackson Smith, 135. Creek Valley — Jordan Babcock, 126. Scottsbluff JV — Haley Holzworth, 96; Hanna Abrams, 104; Olivia Taylor, 117; Livy Hilyard, 103; Taryn Somson, 113.