Bearcats ready for challenging North Platte in season opener

In the schools’ first meeting on the gridiron since 2003, Scottsbluff welcomed North Platte back on the schedule with a 41-20 win in last year’s season opener in North Platte.
The Class A Bulldogs will make the return trip to Bearcat Stadium for this season’s opener on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
While Scottsbluff certainly had its way with North Platte in last year’s encounter by totaling 435 yards of offense, 285 of them coming on the ground, those results are long forgotten by the Bearcat coaching staff.
“I think this will be a really good game,” Scottsbluff assistant coach Jake McLain said. “That game last year was a one- or two-score game at halftime, so the final score didn’t exactly reflect how close it really was. I think they are improved.”
Under new head coach Jud Hall, Scottsbluff is aiming for an eighth straight win to start the season.
The Bearcats enter the new campaign ranked No. 2 in the World-Herald’s Class B preseason rankings. Much of that is due to the return of so many players and starters from last year’s team that finished 12-1 after falling to Omaha Skutt Catholic in the state championship game.
“A lot of these players have been playing for two and three years. They’ve contributed on the varsity team and that really helps,” McLain said. “Those guys are doing a good job of helping us coaches coach. They step in and tell the new guys how to do things and what their assignment is on a play. That’s been a big key throughout practice.”
The physicality of that group and the return of an experienced Bearcat backfield are two concerns of North Platte head coach Todd Rice. Quarterback Sabastian Harsh, along with running backs Jacob Krul and Jasiya DeOllos, combine to give Scottsbluff one of the top offensive units in the state once again.
“They play physical up front on both sides of the ball and three very experienced athletes return in their backfield,” Rice said. “Harsh, Krul and DeOllos were huge to their success last season.”
While Scottsbluff is a non-class and non-district opponent for the Bulldogs, Rice said everyone is well aware of what the Bearcats bring to the table. He’s not expecting Scottsbluff’s success to drop off any time soon.
“We have a ton of respect for Scottsbluff. They are always well coached and play hard, physical football,” he said. “We know they are one of the top teams in the state and they are very similar to how they were last year. I look for them to be in strong contention for a state title again this year.”
North Platte welcomed back 11 starters from last season’s team that finished 1-8. That group is led by team captains Dalton Caley, Elliott Purdy and Ryan Farley.
McLain said North Platte poses plenty of problems.
“For me looking at them from a defensive standpoint, I think they have one of the best running quarterbacks,” he said. “They execute their offense really well and they come right at you. The run right at you is tough to stop if you’re not disciplined, so this week we’re been making sure guys understand their responsibilities and their assignments.”
Rice is in his second season guiding the Bulldogs.
“We have strong team chemistry and are working very hard to become a competitive Class A football team,” Rice said. “Players and coaches are all fired up to see our continued development in year two of our system.”